Mar 10th, 2017

In this episode, we’re mostly talking about Mobile World Congress. Chris shares his thoughts on the LG G6 and the plethora of new phones. We also debate the merits of software buttons, compare YouTube TV to the competition, and more. Thanks for watching/listening!

