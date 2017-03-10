SUBSCRIBE: Google Play | Sticher | iTunes | RSS | Download MP3
In this episode, we’re mostly talking about Mobile World Congress. Chris shares his thoughts on the LG G6 and the plethora of new phones. We also debate the merits of software buttons, compare YouTube TV to the competition, and more. Thanks for watching/listening!
Top Stories
Quick Hits
Debate: Software vs Capacitive Buttons
Wins/Fails
- Joe: Anker headphones / noise from Bluetooth headphones
- Chris: Nintendo Switch / Switch issues (plastic screen, stupid USB port placement, etc.)
- Ashley: Was surprised by the Switch / Rumors Pixel 2 won’t have headphone jack
App Picks
- Joe: VolumeSlider
- Chris: Universal Copy
- Ashley: Swiftly Switch
