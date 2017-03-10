In this episode, we’re mostly talking about Mobile World Congress. Chris shares his thoughts on the LG G6 and the plethora of new phones. We also debate the merits of software buttons, compare YouTube TV to the competition, and more. Thanks for watching/listening!

Top Stories

Quick Hits

Debate: Software vs Capacitive Buttons

Wins/Fails

Joe: Anker headphones / noise from Bluetooth headphones

Chris: Nintendo Switch / Switch issues (plastic screen, stupid USB port placement, etc.)

Ashley: Was surprised by the Switch / Rumors Pixel 2 won’t have headphone jack

App Picks

Emails & Tweets: (podcast [at] phandroid [dot] com), @mobileroarcast

