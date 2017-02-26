Feb 26th, 2017

Not to be outdone by LG, Huawei unveiled two phones at MWC this year – the P10 and P10 Plus. These two devices share a name and the same basic spec sheet, but there are a few distinct elements which gives the P10 Plus an advantage over its smaller sibling.

Both phones come with the powerful Kirin 960 SoC, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, microSD card slot, 20MP monochrome and 12MP RGB dual-camera sensors on the back and an 8MP front-facing camera.  They have 2.5D gorilla glass 5 protecting their displays and Huawei has cooked up a new Hyper Diamond Cut finish for the metal bodies of these phones on a few of the color options, dramatically reducing fingerprint smudges and increasing scratch resistance.

The two main features which set these phones apart are their displays and batteries. The P10 has a reasonable 5.1-inch 1080p panel which is paired with a 3,200 mAh battery while the P10 Plus has a 5.5-inch QHD display and a 3750 mAh battery. Both phones should get more than a day on a single charge, but if you do manage to run low on power, Huawei’s Super Charging technology can resport up to 50% of the phone’s charge in just over 30 minutes.

The aluminum and glass bodies of both phone are water and dust resistant. The design of the devices is reminiscent of last year’s Huawei P9, but Huawei has worked hard to refine the details like the subtle red accented chamfer on the power button, a below-glass fingerprint sensor on the front and the softer curves along the edges of the phone.

While there are a lot of esthetic elements to enjoy, the two P10 phones also come with under the hood bonuses like a quad antenna setup which allows for LTE download speeds up to 300 MBPS and a 60% reduction in dropped calls, dual WiFi antennas which dramatically improves WiFi connectivity indoors, and an 85ms touch response time.

The P10’s camera hardware is the same as the Mate 9’s, but there are a handful of new software features which have been thrown in. Features like the Leica style portrait mode, precise 3D facial tracking, 4-in-1 autofocus and 2X hybrid zoom, Hauwei is hoping that the P10 delivers a camera experience which better than anything that’s offered by the competition.

Both phones will be available in March. The P10 will sell for 649 Euro (~$685) while the P10 Plus will go for 699 Euro (~$738). You can also get the P10 Plus with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage for 799 Euro (~$843).

The P9 from last year was a much bigger success than anyone expected. For the P10, expectations have been set really high. Do you think Huawei has delivered a worthy successor with the P10 and P10 Plus? Let us know you thoughts in the comments below.
