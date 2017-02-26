Feb 26th, 2017

Starting off this year’s Mobile World Congress 2017 with a bang (or possibly a loud thud) is BlackBerry with somewhat less than surprising announcement. The company that time forgot is hoping to keep the dream of the 2000s alive with their latest release: the BlackBerry KeyOne. This time around they’ve managed to convince TV manufacturer TCL to build their new smartphone which is the same semi-premium Android device that they initially showed off behind closed during CES earlier this year under the codename “Mercury.”

Premium feel, mid-range hardware

This time around we’re getting a look at the final hardware and despite feeling like a premium Android flagship thanks to a solid aluminum frame and soft touch back, the KeyOne isn’t really on the same playing field as other high-end Android devices. In fact, the BlackBerry KeyOne is pretty mid-range, sporting a lower-end Snapdragon 625 processor, 3GB of RAM, and 4.5-inch 1620 x 1080 LCD display that gives the phone an almost square 3:2 aspect ratio. Yeah, not exactly the first thing that comes to mind when thinking of a top-tier Android flagship, especially considering the KeyOne’s premium pricing.

At $560, the BlackBerry KeyOne is definitely a tough sell, but it does offer a few unique features most other guys don’t. The most obvious feature is the phone’s unique candy bar design with almost half of the phone’s real estate being devoted to a full physical QWERTY keyboard. They keys feel nice and clicky and are your standard BlackBerry fare, so any fans of older the company’s older devices are sure to feel at home. There’s even an additional customizable hardware button on the side that can be programmed to launch any app/shortcut.

Because it’s now 2017, the keyboard does more than just type. It also acts as a sort of touch pad with swiping gestures that can be used to choose word predictions or help you scroll through your home screens. Each and every key can also be programmed to act as an app shortcut, launching from the home screen with a simple long press. There’s also a refreshingly beefy 3,505mAh battery onboard that BlackBerry says should deliver “all-day” battery life, something you typically only find on larger phablet devices.

BlackBerry’s top notch security features

BlackBerry is hoping not only to entice business-y folks with the KeyOne’s ability to fire off a barrage of emails, but also with their promise of extra security features like the BlackBerry’s special DEKT security software. DEKT gives users the ability to see the status of their smartphone’s security by displaying things like specific permissions being requested from apps, and how to improve the security by performing their own diagnostics and helpful tips. The KeyOne comes out of the box running the latest version of Android 7.1 Nougat, along with the promise of Google’s monthly security updates to keep everything nice and secure.

When can you buy?

BlackBerry says we can expect to see the KeyOne launch sometime this April around the globe, with carrier availability being announced at a later date. For more on the BlackBerry KeyOne as well as other devices being announced at Mobile World Congress 2017, stay tuned as our coverage from Barcelona continues.
local_offer    BlackBerry   BlackBerry KeyOne   TCL  

stars Further Reading

What to expect from MWC 2017

TCL drops last minute BlackBerry Mercury teaser

BlackBerry Mercury livestream

BlackBerry has filed a patent infringement suit against Nokia

BlackBerry Notable comes to the Play Store

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertSamsung Galaxy S8 on-screen nav button
closeThis is the Samsung Galaxy S8’s on-screen nav button

The latest Samsung Galaxy S8 leak gives us our first look at what the phone’s on-screen navigation buttons will look like.

2

more_vertOG DROID Turbo gets soak test
closeOriginal Motorola DROID Turbo receives surprise soak test; Nougat inbound?

It seems owners of the original Motorola DROID Turbo are receiving invites to a new soak test.

3

more_vertSony Xperia X2 leaks
closeWTF: Here’s our first look at the Sony Xperia X2… and it has almost no bezel! [UPDATE]

Sony’s Xperia X2 has leaked, and by god the bezels are small. No, like they’re actually small. Not even normal-sized. But tiny.

4

more_vertGoogle has identified a fix for the Pixel Bluetooth issue
closeGoogle has identified the issue with Bluetooth on Pixel devices

Google has let Pixel owners know that it has identified a fix for random Bluetooth disabling that has been happening with the phone on Nougat and an update will be rolling out soon.

5

more_vertSamsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus 'Home' button
closePhoto reveals Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus on-screen ‘Home’ button

Following yesterday’s leak which gave us out first look at the on-screen “Back” button that will make its debut on Samsung’s Galaxy S8 phones, we now have another image which shows off the on-screen “Home” button for the two phones.

6

more_vertCamera comparison: ZTE Blade V8 Pro vs iPhone 7 vs Honor 6X
closeCan the $230 ZTE Blade V8 Pro beat the iPhone 7 in an HDR camera shootout? [PICS]

We took the ZTE Blade V8 Pro and faced it off against its toughest competition yet — the iPhone 7 and Honor 6X — in an HDR camera shootout. The results may surprise you..

7

more_vertAllo is getting a web client
closeGoogle Allo is officially getting a web client

One of the biggest knocks against Google Allo was that it could only be used on your phone, and only one phone at that, but that’ll soon be another point to wash away from its rough beginning history.

8

more_vert@evleaks posts Samsung Galaxy S8+ specs
closeSamsung Galaxy S8+ specs leaked, confirms huge 6.2-inch display

If you were curious to see what kind of hardware the Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus will be working with, @evleaks just leaked out most of the device’s specs.

9

more_vertDeal: $20 Google Play credit with Samsung Chromebook Plus
closeSamsung Chromebook Plus hits the Google Store with a $20 Google Play credit offer

Google is now selling Samsung’s Chromebook Plus at their online storefront. The Chromebook goes for $449, plus a $20 Google Play gift card.

10

more_vertTCL drops last minute BlackBerry Mercury teaser
closeTCL President tweets a photo of the BlackBerry Mercury

Here’s a photo of the BlackBerry Mercury sitting next to some FCB apparel, a sure sign that they’re all packed and ready to go for a formal announcement at Mobile World Congress.