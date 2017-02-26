LG is back in the game with the new LG G6 . The company has ditched the modular design that was introduced last year with the G5 in favor of a sleek design which incorporated a gorgeous 18:9 aspect ratio display. The QHD+ panel is gorgeous with extremely thin bezels around all four of its sides and rounded corners. We’re not sure how we feel about the display’s corners being rounded off, but they do match the curves of the phone.

The use of last year’s Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 SoC will make Android enthusiasts groan, but the general consumer will easily look past that small flaw since the phone is incredibly fast. LG has cut down on a lot of the UI bloat and delivered a sleek interface that’s intuitive to use. If you’re not a fan of having all your apps on the home screen, LG allows users to add back a traditional app drawer to hide everything away.

LG also spent a lot of time on the 13M dual camera with a wide angle lens. We’ve captured dozens of pictures with the phone already and can say with confidence that the G6 is much better than the G5 and could even be better than the Pixel .

For a closer look at the phone, its design and specifications, please watch the embedded video.