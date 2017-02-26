Nokia made their long-awaited at Mobile World Congress with 3 phones set to challenge the affordable sector of the smartphone market. They’re succinctly named Nokia 6, Nokia 5, and Nokia 3.

Nokia’s gimmick with these phones? The fact that there are no gimmicks. Like Motorola, their priority here is to offer a no-frills smartphone that looks and good feels (thanks to aluminum construction) and does exactly what you need to. Want it to do more? There are millions of apps at your fingertips at Google Play.

The Nokia 6 and Nokia 5 are most similar in function, with both having a Snapdragon 430 chipset. The difference comes in areas like display size (5.5 inches vs 5.2 inches, both 1080p), RAM (3GB vs 2GB), camera (16-megapixel vs 13-megapixel) and storage (32GB vs 16GB). You can expect these to come in around those $200 to $300 price points to challenge the likes of Honor.

Then there’s the Nokia 3, which — you guessed it — is the ultra-affordable one. It has its own thing going, chipset wise, with Mediatek’s MTK 6737 quad-core chipset. It also doesn’t use an aluminum unibody construction, but instead opts to slap polycarbonate onto an aluminum frame. No qualms here with its expected price point of less than $200. Other specs include a 5-inch display, 2GB of RAM, 16GB of storage, and an 8-megapixel camera.

These phones don’t wow us on paper, and even look rather ordinary on the design front. But if they’re priced right, and if Nokia can push their pure Android stance hard enough, it could be the appetizer they need to start getting their name back into the global market. Look for these phones to hit at least Asia and Europe in the months ahead.