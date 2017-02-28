Motorola’s most successful phones have not been the high-end Moto X or Moto Z series. The mid-range Moto G series has quietly been a huge success for Motorola, which makes every upgrade very important. This year at MWC, Motorola has unveiled two new Moto G phones: the Moto G5 Plus and Moto G5 . We got our hands on both devices.

The devices share a new all-metal design that makes them look much more premium than your average mid-range phone. The design is similar to the Moto Z, but these phones are not compatible with Moto Mods. Both devices run Android Nougat and they have a cool fingerprint sensor that can be used for gestures to replace the nav buttons. That’s where the similarities end.

The Moto G5 has a 5-inch 1080p display, 13 and 5MP cameras, Snapdragon 430 processor, 2GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, and 2800 mAh battery. One thing it doesn’t have is NFC. The Moto G5 will cost only $210.

The Moto G5 Plus has a larger 5.2-inch 1080p display, 12MP camera, Snapdragon 625 processor, 2/4GB of RAM, 16/32/64GB of storage, and 3000 mAh battery. In the US, the G5 Plus won’t have NFC, but it will in other markets. The G5 Plus starts at $229 and goes all the way up to $295. Both phones will be available in March.