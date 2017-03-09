During MWC 2017, Google announced that it would be rolling out Google Assistant to all compatible devices running at Android 6.0 Marshmallow and above. Then, last week, the rollout began to various devices around the world.

However, it seems that Google has officially pushed the “Go” button to non- Pixel devices have started to see Assistant arrive. Unfortunately, I’m one of the unlucky ones as I have yet to receive Assistant on my OnePlus 3T , but we’ve seen our readers and other publications claim that it has arrived on their devices.

If you want to see what Google Assistant is capable of, check out the links below, and let us know if it’s come to your device.

