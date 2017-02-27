Sony has announced a slew of new devices at MWC so far. The Xperia XA1 and XA1 Ultra are mid-range options, but they’ve also got some beefy flagship models. The Sony Xperia XZ Premium is the 2017 flagship phone for Sony. We got our hands on this shiny device, but we weren’t able to turn it on to check out the software.

The design of this phone is Sony through and through. The front and back are super glossy glass, while the top and bottom are metal. It also has the traditional Sony chunky bezel on the top and bottom. Between those bezels is one of the stars of the show, a 5.5-inch HDR 4K display. We hope the 3,230 mAh battery is enough to keep it powered throughout the day with all those pixels.

The real star of the show is the camera. The new camera system is called “Motion Eye,” which includes a number of features. First of all, the camera is 19MP with fast memory embedded directly into the stack. This allows the camera to shoot at a crazy 960fps in 720p. That’s a first for phones. In addition, the camera starts buffering shots when it detects motion before you snap a pic. This means there’s no lag and you never miss a shot.

Inside the phone is a Snapdragon 835 processor, which puts it a step above the LG G6 . It has 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, microSD card slot, USB Type-C, 13MP front camera, and Android 7.1 Nougat. We don’t know pricing or availability, but it will be compatible with U.S. GSM carriers.