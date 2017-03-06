It’s certainly been an interesting 12 months or so for the 3.5mm headphone jack. Apple’s iPhone 7 debuted without one and with the Moto Z following suit in the realm of Android, many enthusiasts were afraid that manufacturers like Samsung and LG would follow lock-step behind Apple in this decision.

Both the upcoming LG G6 and the Samsung Galaxy S8 will feature a headphone jack, but if a recent rumor is to be believed it may be Google that falls in behind Apple first. 9to5Google is reporting that the next-generation Pixel flagship phone won’t feature a headphone jack, according to internal documents seen by the site. It’s worth noting that they weren’t able to verify this rumor with multiple sources, however.

According to Stephen Hall, the language in the document presents the removal of the headphone jack as matter-of-fact, as if this is something Google’s been considering for a while. If this development turns out to be true it’s rather ironic, considering the inclusion of the 3.5mm headphone jack was one of the marketing bullet points in the first Pixel ad.