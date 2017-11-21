To much fanfare, the OnePlus 5T was unveiled at an event held in Brooklyn, New York. Following the same cycle as the OnePlus 3 and the OnePlus 3T , this latest device offers a few different improvements when compared to the OnePlus 5 , despite it only being a few months old.

The biggest difference comes with the new 6-inch 18:9 display, which also removed the front-mounted fingerprint scanner, in favor of a rear-mounted option. The rest of the specs for the 5T are the same as its predecessor, save for a new secondary camera sensor which has been included to improve low-light capabilities.

OnePlus 5T Specs

Dimensions: 156.1 x 75 x 7.3mm

156.1 x 75 x 7.3mm Weight: 5.7oz (162g)

5.7oz (162g) Material: Anodized Aluminum

Anodized Aluminum OS: OxygenOS based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat

OxygenOS based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat Display: 6.01-inch AMOLED display with 1080 x 2160 resolution (401ppi)

6.01-inch AMOLED display with 1080 x 2160 resolution (401ppi) CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 (Octa-core, 10mn, up to 2.45GHz)

Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 (Octa-core, 10mn, up to 2.45GHz) GPU: Adreno 540

Adreno 540 RAM: 6/8GB LPDDR4X

6/8GB LPDDR4X Storage: 64/128GB UFS 2.1

64/128GB UFS 2.1 Front Camera: 16MP Sensor

16MP Sensor Rear Camera: 1 x 16MP and 1 x 20MP Sensor w/ Dual-LED Flash

1 x 16MP and 1 x 20MP Sensor w/ Dual-LED Flash Sensors: Fingerprint, All, Accelerometer, G-sensor, Electronic Compass, Gyroscope, Proximity, Ambient Light Sensor, RGB, Sensor Hub

Fingerprint, All, Accelerometer, G-sensor, Electronic Compass, Gyroscope, Proximity, Ambient Light Sensor, RGB, Sensor Hub Ports: USB-C, Dual nano-SIM, 3.5mm headphone jack

USB-C, Dual nano-SIM, 3.5mm headphone jack Battery: 3,300mAh non-removable battery, Dash Charge

3,300mAh non-removable battery, Dash Charge Buttons: On-screen navigational support, power button, volume rocket, Alert Slider

The best part about all of this? The OnePlus 5T is now available for purchase directly from OnePlus. At the time of this writing, the 6GB/64GB variant is shipping within 4 days, while the 8GB/128GB model is shipping within 7 days.

The base model, which includes 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage is priced at $499, while the 8GB/128GB model is priced at $559. If you want to pick one up for yourself, you can hit the button below to snag one today.

