To much fanfare, the OnePlus 5T was unveiled at an event held in Brooklyn, New York. Following the same cycle as the OnePlus 3 and the OnePlus 3T, this latest device offers a few different improvements when compared to the OnePlus 5, despite it only being a few months old.
The biggest difference comes with the new 6-inch 18:9 display, which also removed the front-mounted fingerprint scanner, in favor of a rear-mounted option. The rest of the specs for the 5T are the same as its predecessor, save for a new secondary camera sensor which has been included to improve low-light capabilities.
OnePlus 5T Specs
- Dimensions: 156.1 x 75 x 7.3mm
- Weight: 5.7oz (162g)
- Material: Anodized Aluminum
- OS: OxygenOS based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat
- Display: 6.01-inch AMOLED display with 1080 x 2160 resolution (401ppi)
- CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 (Octa-core, 10mn, up to 2.45GHz)
- GPU: Adreno 540
- RAM: 6/8GB LPDDR4X
- Storage: 64/128GB UFS 2.1
- Front Camera: 16MP Sensor
- Rear Camera: 1 x 16MP and 1 x 20MP Sensor w/ Dual-LED Flash
- Sensors: Fingerprint, All, Accelerometer, G-sensor, Electronic Compass, Gyroscope, Proximity, Ambient Light Sensor, RGB, Sensor Hub
- Ports: USB-C, Dual nano-SIM, 3.5mm headphone jack
- Battery: 3,300mAh non-removable battery, Dash Charge
- Buttons: On-screen navigational support, power button, volume rocket, Alert Slider
The best part about all of this? The OnePlus 5T is now available for purchase directly from OnePlus. At the time of this writing, the 6GB/64GB variant is shipping within 4 days, while the 8GB/128GB model is shipping within 7 days.
The base model, which includes 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage is priced at $499, while the 8GB/128GB model is priced at $559. If you want to pick one up for yourself, you can hit the button below to snag one today.
Recommended Reading
- OnePlus 5T Specs & Dimensions
- OnePlus 5 vs OnePlus 5T: Worth Upgrading?
- OnePlus 5T vs Best Alternatives [SPECS]
- OnePlus 5T Price is $499 – Worth it? [POLL]
- OnePlus 5T won’t get Oreo until early 2018
- OnePlus 5T reportedly won’t have the “jelly scroll effect”
- Get five new OnePlus 5T wallpapers in FHD & 4K [DOWNLOAD]