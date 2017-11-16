During the OnePlus 5T announcement there were a few instances that left us scratching our heads, wondering what OnePlus is thinking. One of these was during the rather long portion of the presentation where the company spoke about OxygenOS and the software side of things.

While more devices are starting to launch with Android Oreo, it seems that OnePlus settled again, and won’t be bringing a stable version of Oreo to the OnePlus 5T until 2018. Instead, the company opted to launch a device 3 months after Android Oreo was announced, with Android 7.1.1 Nougat.

For those who want to jump on board early, OnePlus will begin its Open Beta Program for the 5T some time in “Late December”. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 5 will see its Oreo Open Beta Program begin in late November.

The reason that this is such a questionable move is due to the fact that the specs found within the two devices are identical. Both are powered by the Snapdragon 835 SoC and both feature either 6GB or 8GB of RAM, leaving us wondering why there’s a delay at all.

OnePlus did state that the stable version Oreo would be coming to the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T “a few weeks” after the Open Beta opens for the OnePlus 5. Let us know what you think about this move in the comments below, and if it has you scratching your head.