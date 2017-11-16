The OnePlus 5T has just been announced, which means that the OnePlus 5 is old news. However, things aren’t that much different between these two devices launched in 2017. Let’s dive in further.

The majority of the specs for the OnePlus 5T and OnePlus 5 are identical, save for a few key features. First and foremost is the display. The OP5T features a 6.01-inch AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 18:9 and a resolution of 2160 x 1080. To accommodate this change, the fingerprint scanner has been moved from the front of the device, to the rear.

The other major change here lies within the dual camera system. The secondary camera sensor of the OnePlus 5 was featured a telephoto lens, but this has been removed and replaced with another standard sensor. Both the 16MP and 20MP sensors included on the OnePlus 5T feature an aperture of f/1.7, and OnePlus claims that this move will allow for cleaner low-light shots and that “portrait mode” will now be done via the software.

As for the rest of the specs, we have the same processor, RAM, and storage options returning from the OnePlus 5. Surprisingly, despite including a larger display, OnePlus also opted to keep the same battery size with the OnePlus 5T (3,300mAh).

Is it worth the upgrade?

Nonetheless, the OnePlus 5T will definitely be a great option for those looking to jump on the hype train, but really may not be worth upgrading to, provided that you already own the OnePlus 5. Let us know what you think about this new device, and if you’ll be upgrading to it.