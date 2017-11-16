Nov 16th, 2017

The OnePlus 5T has just been announced, which means that the OnePlus 5 is old news. However, things aren’t that much different between these two devices launched in 2017. Let’s dive in further.

The majority of the specs for the OnePlus 5T and OnePlus 5 are identical, save for a few key features. First and foremost is the display. The OP5T features a 6.01-inch AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 18:9 and a resolution of 2160 x 1080. To accommodate this change, the fingerprint scanner has been moved from the front of the device, to the rear.

The other major change here lies within the dual camera system. The secondary camera sensor of the OnePlus 5 was featured a telephoto lens, but this has been removed and replaced with another standard sensor. Both the 16MP and 20MP sensors included on the OnePlus 5T feature an aperture of f/1.7, and OnePlus claims that this move will allow for cleaner low-light shots and that “portrait mode” will now be done via the software.

As for the rest of the specs, we have the same processor, RAM, and storage options returning from the OnePlus 5. Surprisingly, despite including a larger display, OnePlus also opted to keep the same battery size with the OnePlus 5T (3,300mAh).

Is it worth the upgrade?

Nonetheless, the OnePlus 5T will definitely be a great option for those looking to jump on the hype train, but really may not be worth upgrading to, provided that you already own the OnePlus 5. Let us know what you think about this new device, and if you’ll be upgrading to it.
local_offer    OnePlus   OnePlus 5   OnePlus 5T  

stars Further Reading

Poll: OnePlus 5T worth $499?

OnePlus 5T vs Best Alternatives

This is the OnePlus 5T

OnePlus 5T Specs and Size

How to watch the OnePlus 5T unveiling

android Best of Phandroid

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vert7 Tips and tricks for Google Keep
close7 Tips to Master Note-taking with Google Keep

Google Keep started out as a basic note-taking application, but it has turned into a powerhouse. Here are a few tips and tricks to get you started.

2

more_vertPre-orders for the Pixel Buds are now shipping
closeGoogle is shipping Pixel Buds pre-orders starting today

Google has started sending shipping notifications to those who pre-ordered the Pixel Buds headphones.

3

more_vertOnePlus 5T specs leak from a reviewer's guide
closeSomeone got their hands on the OnePlus 5T early, here’s the specs

An early preview of the OnePlus 5T has leaked online a bit early, giving us an official look at the OnePlus 5T’s specs and some differences between it and the OnePlus 5. Device is expected to be revealed later this month.

4

more_vertBest Android Apps This Week
close5 Best Android Apps of the Week (November 2017 #2)

Every week, hundreds of new Android apps are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff.

5

more_vertSmart vibrator recorded sex sessions without consent
closeLovense’s smart vibrator secretly recorded audio from sex sessions without user knowledge

You have enough to worry about when it comes to privacy. Imagine finding out your vibrator was secretly recording your sex sessions? That’s exactly what happened to one user.

6

more_vertSome Pixel 2 owners can't use Google Assistant with Bluetooth
closePixel 2 bug is preventing Google Assistant from hearing Bluetooth headphones

It seems some Pixel 2 owners are having trouble using Google Assistant with a Bluetooth headset connected. The Google Product Forums are littered with reports of people not being able to use the microphone on their headset.

7

more_vertDeal: Get the Honor 6X smartphone for $149
closeLooking for a good budget phone? Snap up the Honor 6X for $149.99 [DEAL]

If you’re in the market for a new phone and only have a couple hundred bucks to spend, be sure to check out this deal on the Honor 6X. This is the cheapest we’ve ever seen the phone that debuted earlier this year.

8

more_vertChrome OS gets split screen
closeSplit-screen is finally available for Chrome OS in tablet mode

Chrome OS devices have a feature called “tablet mode” for devices with touchscreens. Something that people like to do with large-screen tablets is use multiple apps side-by-side.

9

more_vertBest Android Games This Week
close5 Best Android Games of the Week (November 2017 #2)

Every week, hundreds of new Android games are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff.

10

more_vertGoogle Assistant comes to ecobee thermostats
closeGoogle Assistant support comes to ecobee Smart Thermostats

ecobee has announced that its lineup of smart thermostats now include the ability to interact with Google Assistant.