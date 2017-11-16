After many rumors and leaked photos, the OnePlus 5T is finally official. This is the follow-up to last years OnePlus 5 , which was a really good phone. The OnePlus 5T is the latest attempt to woo Android die-hards and regular consumers. As per usual, we like to compare new devices to the competition. For the OP5T, that’s the Samsung Galaxy S8 , Pixel 2 XL , LG V30 , and HTC U11 Plus .

On paper, the OnePlus 5T is competitive with the other devices in nearly every category. The 6-inch display is the same size as the Pixel 2 XL and LG V30. Resolution is below the other devices, despite having an 18:9 display. It has the latest and greatest Snapdragon 835, just like all the other devices. The rear camera is dual like the V30, but more MPs. And the front camera is in line with the U11.

Memory is one area where the OP5T is clearly ahead of the others unless you get the U11 model with 6GB of RAM. Still, the 8GB model is head and shoulders above every device. The battery is bigger than all but the Pixel 2 XL and U11. It has USB Type-C and a fingerprint scanner as well, but no MicroSD card slot or water resistance.

OnePlus thankfully did not kill the 3.5mm headphone jack. The Galaxy S8 and V30 also have headphone jacks, but the Pixel and U11 have sadly made the trendy decision to get rid of it. We still think this is a bad move for consumers. You are more than welcome to use Bluetooth headphones with the OnePlus 5T even with the headphone jack intact.

It looks like OnePlus did everything they had to do to compete with the big boys. The specs seem right in line with the other flagships, but the OnePlus 5T has one big advantage: price. The OnePlus 5T is only $499. That’s more than previous OnePlus devices but still much more affordable than the iPhone X or Samsung Galaxy Note 8 .

What do you think about the OnePlus 5T? Is this a device that you’re interested in? Do you think OnePlus did enough to compete with the other flagship phones?