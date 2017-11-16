Nov 16th, 2017

After many rumors and leaked photos, the  OnePlus 5T is finally official. This is the follow-up to last years OnePlus 5, which was a really good phone. The OnePlus 5T is the latest attempt to woo Android die-hards and regular consumers. As per usual, we like to compare new devices to the competition. For the OP5T, that’s the  Samsung Galaxy S8, Pixel 2 XL, LG V30, and HTC U11 Plus.

On paper, the OnePlus 5T is competitive with the other devices in nearly every category. The 6-inch display is the same size as the Pixel 2 XL and LG V30. Resolution is below the other devices, despite having an 18:9 display. It has the latest and greatest Snapdragon 835, just like all the other devices. The rear camera is dual like the V30, but more MPs. And the front camera is in line with the U11.

Memory is one area where the OP5T is clearly ahead of the others unless you get the U11 model with 6GB of RAM. Still, the 8GB model is head and shoulders above every device. The battery is bigger than all but the Pixel 2 XL and U11. It has USB Type-C and a fingerprint scanner as well, but no MicroSD card slot or water resistance.

OnePlus thankfully did not kill the 3.5mm headphone jack. The Galaxy S8 and V30 also have headphone jacks, but the Pixel and U11 have sadly made the trendy decision to get rid of it. We still think this is a bad move for consumers. You are more than welcome to use Bluetooth headphones with the OnePlus 5T even with the headphone jack intact.

It looks like OnePlus did everything they had to do to compete with the big boys. The specs seem right in line with the other flagships, but the OnePlus 5T has one big advantage: price. The OnePlus 5T is only $499. That’s more than previous OnePlus devices but still much more affordable than the iPhone X or Samsung Galaxy Note 8.

What do you think about the OnePlus 5T? Is this a device that you’re interested in? Do you think OnePlus did enough to compete with the other flagship phones?
local_offer    Google Pixel 2 XL   HTC U11 Plus   LG V30   OnePlus 5T   Samsung Galaxy S8  

stars Further Reading

Oreo won't come to the OnePlus 5T until 2018

Poll: OnePlus 5T worth $499?

OnePlus 5 vs OnePlus 5T

This is the OnePlus 5T

OnePlus 5T Specs and Size

android Best of Phandroid

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vert7 Tips and tricks for Google Keep
close7 Tips to Master Note-taking with Google Keep

Google Keep started out as a basic note-taking application, but it has turned into a powerhouse. Here are a few tips and tricks to get you started.

2

more_vertPre-orders for the Pixel Buds are now shipping
closeGoogle is shipping Pixel Buds pre-orders starting today

Google has started sending shipping notifications to those who pre-ordered the Pixel Buds headphones.

3

more_vertOnePlus 5T specs leak from a reviewer's guide
closeSomeone got their hands on the OnePlus 5T early, here’s the specs

An early preview of the OnePlus 5T has leaked online a bit early, giving us an official look at the OnePlus 5T’s specs and some differences between it and the OnePlus 5. Device is expected to be revealed later this month.

4

more_vertBest Android Apps This Week
close5 Best Android Apps of the Week (November 2017 #2)

Every week, hundreds of new Android apps are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff.

5

more_vertSmart vibrator recorded sex sessions without consent
closeLovense’s smart vibrator secretly recorded audio from sex sessions without user knowledge

You have enough to worry about when it comes to privacy. Imagine finding out your vibrator was secretly recording your sex sessions? That’s exactly what happened to one user.

6

more_vertSome Pixel 2 owners can't use Google Assistant with Bluetooth
closePixel 2 bug is preventing Google Assistant from hearing Bluetooth headphones

It seems some Pixel 2 owners are having trouble using Google Assistant with a Bluetooth headset connected. The Google Product Forums are littered with reports of people not being able to use the microphone on their headset.

7

more_vertDeal: Get the Honor 6X smartphone for $149
closeLooking for a good budget phone? Snap up the Honor 6X for $149.99 [DEAL]

If you’re in the market for a new phone and only have a couple hundred bucks to spend, be sure to check out this deal on the Honor 6X. This is the cheapest we’ve ever seen the phone that debuted earlier this year.

8

more_vertChrome OS gets split screen
closeSplit-screen is finally available for Chrome OS in tablet mode

Chrome OS devices have a feature called “tablet mode” for devices with touchscreens. Something that people like to do with large-screen tablets is use multiple apps side-by-side.

9

more_vertBest Android Games This Week
close5 Best Android Games of the Week (November 2017 #2)

Every week, hundreds of new Android games are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff.

10

more_vertGoogle Assistant comes to ecobee thermostats
closeGoogle Assistant support comes to ecobee Smart Thermostats

ecobee has announced that its lineup of smart thermostats now include the ability to interact with Google Assistant.