The OnePlus 5T was unveiled in all its glory at an event in New York City, where the Chinese company laid out all the details we crave. We now have confirmation on all its specs, and it’s as the rumors predicted.

Highlights of the OnePlus 5T include a 6-inch 18:9 AMOLED display, a dual camera array consisting of 16MP + 20MP sensors, and up to 8GB of RAM. The Snapdragon 835 chipset makes it fly, and once it gets its Oreo beta this year it’ll also be on the latest version of Android.

One thing we heard prior to launch is that it’d don the same $479 price tag as the original OnePlus 5 . Unfortunately, we’re here to tell you that’s not true — it’s actually $499 (for the 64GB model). That’s still a sweet price tag for what you’re getting, though.

The question, then, is whether that’s worth the cost of admission to you. It doesn’t have every bell and whistle that some of the devices encroaching on $1,000 do, but it is a flagship product through and through. Let us know what you think of its price tag with a vote in the poll and a comment below.