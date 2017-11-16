We’ve already known what the OnePlus 5T would be bringing to the table for a little over a week, but now the device has been made official and brings the best that OnePlus has to offer to the table. Check out the full list of specs below to check out all the changes and let us know whether you’ll be springing for this one.

OnePlus 5T Specs

Dimensions: 156.1 x 75 x 7.3mm

156.1 x 75 x 7.3mm Weight: 5.7oz (162g)

5.7oz (162g) Material: Anodized Aluminum

Anodized Aluminum OS: OxygenOS based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat

OxygenOS based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat Display: 6.01-inch AMOLED display with 1080 x 2160 resolution (401ppi)

6.01-inch AMOLED display with 1080 x 2160 resolution (401ppi) CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 (Octa-core, 10mn, up to 2.45GHz)

Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 (Octa-core, 10mn, up to 2.45GHz) GPU: Adreno 540

Adreno 540 RAM: 6/8GB LPDDR4X

6/8GB LPDDR4X Storage: 64/128GB UFS 2.1

64/128GB UFS 2.1 Front Camera: 16MP Sensor

16MP Sensor Rear Camera: 1 x 16MP and 1 x 20MP Sensor w/ Dual-LED Flash

1 x 16MP and 1 x 20MP Sensor w/ Dual-LED Flash Sensors: Fingerprint, All, Accelerometer, G-sensor, Electronic Compass, Gyroscope, Proximity, Ambient Light Sensor, RGB, Sensor Hub

Fingerprint, All, Accelerometer, G-sensor, Electronic Compass, Gyroscope, Proximity, Ambient Light Sensor, RGB, Sensor Hub Ports: USB-C, Dual nano-SIM, 3.5mm headphone jack

USB-C, Dual nano-SIM, 3.5mm headphone jack Battery: 3,300mAh non-removable battery, Dash Charge

3,300mAh non-removable battery, Dash Charge Buttons: On-screen navigational support, power button, volume rocket, Alert Slider

Is it enough?

Obviously, the big change between the OnePlus 5 launched earlier this year and the new OnePlus 5T is the new bezel-less display. But is that enough to bring you to upgrade to the new device? Let us know in the comments below.