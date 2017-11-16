We’ve already known what the OnePlus 5T would be bringing to the table for a little over a week, but now the device has been made official and brings the best that OnePlus has to offer to the table. Check out the full list of specs below to check out all the changes and let us know whether you’ll be springing for this one.
OnePlus 5T Specs
- Dimensions: 156.1 x 75 x 7.3mm
- Weight: 5.7oz (162g)
- Material: Anodized Aluminum
- OS: OxygenOS based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat
- Display: 6.01-inch AMOLED display with 1080 x 2160 resolution (401ppi)
- CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 (Octa-core, 10mn, up to 2.45GHz)
- GPU: Adreno 540
- RAM: 6/8GB LPDDR4X
- Storage: 64/128GB UFS 2.1
- Front Camera: 16MP Sensor
- Rear Camera: 1 x 16MP and 1 x 20MP Sensor w/ Dual-LED Flash
- Sensors: Fingerprint, All, Accelerometer, G-sensor, Electronic Compass, Gyroscope, Proximity, Ambient Light Sensor, RGB, Sensor Hub
- Ports: USB-C, Dual nano-SIM, 3.5mm headphone jack
- Battery: 3,300mAh non-removable battery, Dash Charge
- Buttons: On-screen navigational support, power button, volume rocket, Alert Slider
Is it enough?
Obviously, the big change between the OnePlus 5 launched earlier this year and the new OnePlus 5T is the new bezel-less display. But is that enough to bring you to upgrade to the new device? Let us know in the comments below.