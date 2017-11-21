Verizon is currently offering 50 percent off Moto Mods for a limited time. Every Moto Mod the carrier sells has been reduced, which makes it the perfect time to kit out your Moto handset ahead of the holidays.

Verizon offers a whole bunch of Moto Mods, including the SoundBoost from JBL, the Juice Pack from Mophie, and the Moto 360 Camera from Motorola. Here’s the complete list of options, with updated price tags after the 50 percent price cut:

These is a limited-time discount, Verizon says, and we don’t know when the offer will end, so take advantage of it while you can.