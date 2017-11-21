Nov 21st, 2017

At an event in China, Samsung finally brought Bixby Voice to the country, but also shared some goodies regarding the Galaxy S9. The biggest of which is a new rebranding of the UI, which has been dubbed ‘Samsung Galaxy AI UX’.

This shows the companies determination to continue growing Bixby, while also making artificial intelligence of utmost importance for its upcoming flagship. Not much else was shared regarding what this new UX could include, but we are sure that Bixby will be at the forefront.

Back in September, we learned that Samsung has increased its research and development of chipsets which would be dedicated to processing AI data. This was further confirmed after a report claimed that Samsung made a substantial investment in DeePhi Tech, a new startup focused on AI.

The downside to the rebranding has nothing to do with the software of the Samsung Galaxy S9, but instead, it seems that the Bixby button is likely here to stay. Let us know what you think about whether the Galaxy S9 will be AI focused, and how it will be implemented.
local_offer    Bixby   Samsung   Samsung Galaxy S9  

stars Further Reading

Galaxy S8 more popular with adults, iPhone with teens

Tizen 3.0 comes to the Samsung Gear S3

YouTube TV comes to Samsung smart TV's

Wi-Fi Calling comes to the Sprint Galaxy Note 8

S8 Active comes to Sprint and T-Mobile today

android Best of Phandroid

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertGermany bans sale of smartwatches aimed at kids
closeGermany bans smartwatches targeted towards kids over privacy concerns

German regulators are unhappy with how little regulations there are surrounding smartwatches for kids, so they’re banning sales and recommending parents get rid of the devices.

2

more_vertHonor V10 Specs Leaked
closeNew leaks confirm that the Honor V10 will have a 6-inch bezel-less display

Ahead of its official announcement on Nov. 28th, leaks for the Honor V10 have leaked which confirm the existence of a 6-inch display with an 18:9 aspect ratio.

3

more_vertNew OxygenOS Open Beta arrives for the OnePlus 3T
closeLatest OxygenOS Open Beta for the OnePlus 3/3T aims to improve battery life

OnePlus has released its latest OxygenOS Open Beta software for the OnePlus 3 and the OnePlus 3T. This update brings various UI improvements and bug fixes.

4

more_vertAllo adds moderation controls for group chats and more
closeGoogle Allo adds new moderation controls for group chats and Snapchat-like selfie cam

Google Allo is adding new moderation controls for group chats and a fun selfie camera to fire off quick GIFs or videos. It’s all part of the version 22 update.

5

more_vertBest New Apps this Week
close5 Best Android Apps of the Week (November 2017 #3)

Every week, hundreds of new Android apps are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff.

6

more_vertFacebook Live college basketball
closeYou can now watch live college basketball on Facebook

Video has been a big focus for Facebook for a while now. They’re trying to compete with YouTube and other popular video platforms. One of the ways they’ve done that is with live video.

7

more_vert7 Tips to Prevent Stolen Android Phones
close7 Tips to Prevent Stolen Android Phones

The best way to protect your phone from being stolen is to know the techniques being used against you by thieves. Here are 7 of the most common tricks pickpocketers use to prey on you.

8

more_vertYouTube TV comes to Samsung smart TV's
closeSome Samsung smart TV’s now have access to the YouTube TV

Samsung Smart TV’s launched in either 2016 or 2017 now have access to the YouTube TV app, but you’ll need to sign up through the mobile app or website.

9

more_vert7 ways you can use Google Assistant this Thanksgiving
close7 ways you can use Google Assistant to make the most of Thanksgiving

Check out these great ways you can use Google Assistant to make the most of your Thanksgiving holiday, from prepping for dinner and travel to having fun with the whole family.

10

more_vertGet a free year of Amazon Prime with MetroPCS
closeMetroPCS offering a year of Amazon Prime and a free phone

Not to be outdone by its own parent company, MetroPCS is now offering new customers a free year of Amazon Prime alongside a Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime for a limited time.