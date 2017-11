OnePlus finally took the wraps off of the OnePlus 5T today, revealing a subtle upgrade over the OnePlus 5 . They even included a handful of new wallpapers on the latest device that look similar to those we saw available on the OnePlus 5. If you loved the paint swirled look of the original OnePlus 5 wallpapers, check out these.

You can download them in both FHD and 4K by hitting the green buttons below.







[via ThemeFoxx]

Related Reading