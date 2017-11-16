At an event in New York City, OnePlus took to the stage to announce its 2nd flagship of 2017 with the OnePlus 5T .

Now that the specifics have been revealed, we take a look at the announcement, while sharing more details about what the OnePlus 5T will offer.

OnePlus 5T Hardware and Specs

The OnePlus 5T doesn’t offer much difference in the ways of design when compared to its predecessor, however, there’s one rather large feature that has been changed – the display. Gone is the boring and bezel-filled display, and now we have a flagship device that can comfortable be mentioned in the same breath as the LG V30 , Samsung Galaxy Note 8 , and HTC U11 Plus .

The AMOLED display measures at 6.01-inches and features a resolution of 2160 x 1080, bringing an aspect ratio of 2:1. To help compensate for this change in display, OnePlus moved the fingerprint scanner from the front of the device to the rear, which is now housed below the camera module

OnePlus 5T Specs Dimensions: 156.1 x 75 x 7.3mm

156.1 x 75 x 7.3mm Weight: 5.7oz (162g)

5.7oz (162g) Material: Anodized Aluminum

Anodized Aluminum OS: OxygenOS based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat

OxygenOS based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat Display: 6.01-inch AMOLED display with 1080 x 2160 resolution (401ppi)

6.01-inch AMOLED display with 1080 x 2160 resolution (401ppi) CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 (Octa-core, 10mn, up to 2.45GHz)

Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 (Octa-core, 10mn, up to 2.45GHz) GPU: Adreno 540

Adreno 540 RAM: 6/8GB LPDDR4X

6/8GB LPDDR4X Storage: 64/128GB UFS 2.1

64/128GB UFS 2.1 Front Camera: 16MP Sensor

16MP Sensor Rear Camera: 1 x 16MP and 1 x 20MP Sensor w/ Dual-LED Flash

1 x 16MP and 1 x 20MP Sensor w/ Dual-LED Flash Sensors: Fingerprint, All, Accelerometer, G-sensor, Electronic Compass, Gyroscope, Proximity, Ambient Light Sensor, RGB, Sensor Hub

Fingerprint, All, Accelerometer, G-sensor, Electronic Compass, Gyroscope, Proximity, Ambient Light Sensor, RGB, Sensor Hub Ports: USB-C, Dual nano-SIM, 3.5mm headphone jack

USB-C, Dual nano-SIM, 3.5mm headphone jack Battery: 3,300mAh non-removable battery, Dash Charge

3,300mAh non-removable battery, Dash Charge Buttons: On-screen navigational support, power button, volume rocket, Alert Slider

Aside from the new display, many of the internals of the OnePlus 5T are the same as the OnePlus 5 , including the Snapdragon 835 SoC, 6GB/8GB of RAM, 64GB/128GB of storage, and a 3,300mAh battery. Unfortunately, it seems that we’ll have to wait to see if there are future color options released, as the OnePlus 5T will only launch in Midnight Black.

OnePlus 5T Software and Features

Surprisingly, OnePlus announced that the OnePlus 5T would “only” launch with Android 7.1.1 Nougat. This is due to the fact that the company is still working on the Android Oreo update, and confirmed Oreo would be coming in “Early 2018”.

While the official build of Oreo will not be coming until next year, OnePlus announced that its “Open Beta” program would bring a beta version of Android 8.0 to the OnePlus 5T in December. The company also confirmed its roadmap for bringing Oreo to its current lineup of devices dating back to the OnePlus 3 .

What happened to the cameras?

On the outside, things look the same when it comes to the camera module found on the OnePlus 5T. However, when diving a bit deeper, we learn that the telephoto lens has been removed from the device, and replaced with another standard 20MP sensor.

This sensor has been included as a way to help improve low-light capabilities, while leaving all of the zoom functionalities to the software. Both sensors feature an aperture of f/1.7 and the software can recognize precisely when to switch between the sensors when taking photos in low-light.

Extras

In the beginning of today’s event, OnePlus took a fair bit of time to explain what was going on in the world of OxygenOS, even going as far to bring Steve Kondik to the event. The company shared some ongoing projects, which include an upcoming ability to log into a social media app of your choice with two different accounts.

However, the fun didn’t stop there as it was revealed that the OnePlus 5T would come equipped with Face Unlock. This method will allow you to unlock your phone in as fast 0.4 seconds, but there’s no fancy sensors or anything at work. Instead, the 5T just uses the front-facing camera on your device, so there won’t be too much in the realm of security.

OnePlus 5T Price and Release Date

The OnePlus 5T will go on sale on November 21st via the OnePlus online storefront and is priced at $499 for the 6GB/64GB model and $559 for the 8GB/128GB model. OnePlus will also be holding various pop-up events around the world to give OnePlus fans the ability to check out the device in person.

While there are no carrier-agreements with OnePlus in the US, pre-orders for the device through O2 in the UK, Three in Denmark, and Elisa in Finland have started today. Those in India and China will have to wait a bit longer, as the device won’t be available for purchase until November 28th at the latest.

Learn more about the OnePlus 5T

If you want to learn even more about how the OnePlus 5T stacks up to its predecessor and the competition, hit the links below. In the meantime, sound off in the comments and let us know whether you’ll be picking one of these up for yourself.