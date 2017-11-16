No matter what type of Android phone you use, nobody wants their device to charge slowly. That’s especially true with manufacturers supporting standards like Qualcomm’s QuickCharge, so it’s important to find the right accessories for your device. Here’s a peek at the best of the best in each category. Want more? Click the green buttons to see the individual pages.

The Best Android Charger

AUKEY 2-Port USB Wall Charger



Most modern phones like the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 and the LG V30 support Qualcomm’s QuickCharge 3.0 standard, which allows you to charge your device much quicker than normal.When getting a second power brick for your devices, you’ll want to make sure you get one that’s QuickCharge 3.0 enabled if your phone supports it.

This AUKEY 2-Port USB Power Brick is our favorite for a fast Android charger since it lets you charge two devices at once.

Best Wireless Charger

RAVPower Wireless Charging Puck



Out of all the wireless charging pucks and stands we tested here at Phandroid, we’ve chosen the newly released RAVPower Wireless Charging Puck as the best based on a combination of factors. It’s Qi-compatible so it will charge the latest devices like the newest Samsung Galaxy series and the iPhone 8/iPhone X.

It also includes a Qualcomm QuickCharge 3.0 adapter so devices like the Samsung Galaxy series can charge even faster. It’s usually available for $49.99, but using the coupon code PHANWIRE will knock the price down to just $39.99. Our coupon code is good through 11/31.

Want to see more wireless chargers from other manufacturers? Be sure to check out our guide to wireless charging accessories.

Best Car Charger

Aukey 2-Port QC 3.0 Car Charger



Getting some juice while you’re on the go can be the best way to top off your phone, especially if you have a long commute every day. We recommend this Aukey 2-Port Qualcomm QuickCharge 3.0 car charger because you can charge up to two devices from one outlet so your passenger doesn’t have to be left out in the cold with a low battery. Best of all, this accessory is only $19.99 so it won’t break the bank, either.

Best Power Bank

Anker PowerCore 20,100mAh Power Bank



Since phones have pretty much stopped coming with removable batteries, the next best option you have for getting some extra juice on the go is a power bank. Several companies make reliable power banks with different storage options, but we’re hard-pressed not to recommend the biggest bank you can get.

That’s where the Anker 26,800mAh PowerCore portable power bank comes into play, since you can get more than 6 charges with your Galaxy S8, Galaxy Note 8, or Pixel 2 . It even features a USB-C port for fast charging your device and it’s very handy to have if you carry multiple devices like a tablet or Nintendo Switch along with you while you’re traveling.

Want to see more of the best power banks for different situations? Be sure to check out our guide to the best power banks.

Best Solar Charger

RAVPower Waterproof Solar Charger



Camping in the great outdoors is amazing, but it’s not so great when you’re on a five-day camping trip and you can’t charge your phone. You can solve that problem with RAVPower’s waterproof solar charger, which is one of the most compact solar chargers available. It folds up nice and easy for carrying and features three panels to collect sunlight.

This solar charger sends the power it collects straight to your device, so you’re instantly getting a charge as soon as you plug it. It even has an inner pouch for keeping your phone safe while you’re charging it. Remember that solar chargers are much slower than traditionally powered chargers, but they’re great for when you’re outside with no access to an outlet (as long as it’s sunny).

Best Charging Cables

Anker PowerLine USB-C 2-Pack

Having a fancy power bank or car charger doesn’t mean much if you’re constantly hunting for the single cable that comes with your device. Luckily there’s a handful of reliable third-party USB-C manufacturers that we trust enough to recommend their products. Anker offers a 2-Pack of its PowerLine braided USB-A to USB-C cables, which are a great replacement if something happened to your original cable or you need a few extras laying around the house.

Best Long Android Charger

Anker PowerLine 10ft USB-C Cable



Sometimes the ultra short three feet cables that come with your device just aren’t enough. If you’re like me and live in an older house that doesn’t have very many outlets, check out these Anker PowerLine USB-C cables that offer 10 feet of charging cable. They’re not braided like our favorite cables mentioned above, but if you need a long Android charger this one has you covered.



What’s your favorite?

Everybody has their favorite accessories when it comes to smartphones and we know we can’t hit them all. So what’s your favorite? Share it with us and we’ll include it in future updates.