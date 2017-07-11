Jul 11th, 2017

If you’re with the Now Network or looking to join soon, you have some nice choices at your fingertips. Sprint has a wide selection of phones to fit every need, so join us as we go over the best Sprint phones you can buy today!

1. Samsung Galaxy S8 — Best Overall

There’s very little challenging the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus right now. Samsung does it again with big beautiful Infinity Displays (which use a unique 19.5:9 aspect ratio with curvature on each side), great design, fast processing power and the most well-rounded feature set you’re going to find in a smartphone. That includes the use of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 and 4GB of RAM.

Read More

Buy at Sprint

 

What About the iPhone?

The iPhone 7 is a great phone and should certainly be on your list of considerations when searching for a new smartphone, but we should point out that Phandroid is an Android site, first and foremost, and as such it’s difficult to objectively rank the phone among the field of competition.

It can be tough to choose between the iPhone and something like the Galaxy S8, so here are some comparisons that should help make it easier:

 

2. LG G6 — Best for Multimedia

LG hit its stride with the LG G6 and it remains one of the best options you can go for right now. It boasts a large 5.7-inch display in a unique 18:9 aspect ratio, making it easier to hold while still offering significant screen real estate. It’s also the only phone on the market to support Netflix HDR. As for hardware, it has a Snapdragon 821 chipset, dual 13MP rear cameras, wireless charging, and IP68 water resistance.

Read More

Buy at Sprint

3. HTC U11 — Best for Camera

The HTC U11 comes as the cream of the crop for HTC phones. It has a striking new look unlike anything we’ve seen from the company before, and also comes with the internals to have it handle anything you can throw at it, including the latest Snapdragon chipset and 4GB of RAM. And if you happen to be a photographer who needs a beasty camera, there’s little better available on the market as it has the highest rating on DxOMark.

Read More

Buy at Sprint

4. LG V20 — Best for Battery Life

The LG V20 has a lot of things going for it. Good traits include dual rear cameras, a massive 5.7-inch Quad HD display with a secondary one for support, a Snapdragon 820 chipset, 4GB of RAM, a fingerprint sensor, and more. But battery enthusiasts will love it for one big reason: its 3200mAh battery — while not the biggest available — is removable. That means you can carry around an extra pack or two (or three!) to ensure you can cover whatever stretch of time you need.

Read More

Buy at Sprint

5. Kyocera DuraForce Pro — Best for Durability

The Kyocera DuraForce Pro is your only option if you want something that can take a beating. Kyocera’s latest rugged smartphone comes in with a very impressive suite of features. Alongside its tankiness thanks to a MIL-STD 810 and IP68 specification, the device includes awesome new features like dual-rear camera and a mounting system to be able to attach the phone to a helmet or bike to record activities. It also has dual-front speakers and a fingerprint sensor, 2 uncommon marks for phones in this class.

Buy at Sprint

6. LG Tribute HD — Best Cheap

LG’s Tribute HD is named so for its 5-inch HD display and access to Sprint’s HD calling feature. It also has a quad-core Snapdragon chipset, 16GB of storage, 2GB of RAM, and an 8MP camera. All of that is yours for just $5 per month.

Buy at Sprint
local_offer    Best of Phandroid   Best Phones   Sprint  

stars Further Reading

Best Email Apps for Android

Old phone into security camera

Best AT&T Phones July 2017

Best Verizon Phones July 2017

Old tablet into photo frame

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertSnapchat update introduces fun new tools
closeSnapchat adds links, backdrops, voice filters and more in latest update

It’s officially almost the weekend and if you got something fun planned, you may want to consider sharing it with your friends/family using Snapchat’s latest tools.

2

more_vertNew Galaxy Note 8 renders appear
closeNew renders of the Galaxy Note 8 feature a questionable omission

New renders have appeared which give us a look at the Samsung Galaxy Note 8, including the Infinity Display, dual-rear cameras, and the omission of the Bixby button from the device.

3

more_vert17 ways to improve battery life on your phone
close17 Tips & Tricks to improve your Android Phone’s battery life

When it comes to Android devices, one of the biggest complaints always surrounds around battery life. We take a look at some of the best tips & tricks to get your device to last you throughout the day.

4

more_vertBest Apps of the Week
close5 Best Android Apps of the Week (July 2017 #1)

Every week, hundreds of Android apps and games are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff.

5

more_vertThe Essential Phone has not shipped
closeThe Essential Phone has not started to ship yet, leaving customers in the dark

When the Essential Phone was announced, Andy Rubin stated that the device would be shipping “within 30 days” but that window has come and gone with no comment.

6

more_vert10 Best Amazon Prime Day Deals
close10 Crazy Deals you SHOULD NOT miss on Amazon today

Amazon Prime Day is going on right now. It’s Amazon’s annual highlight sales event that’s akin to Black Friday, and the deals will be flying all day long. Here are 10 deals you won’t want to miss!

7

more_vertDon't miss these 25 amazing Prime Day deals
closeDon’t miss these 25 amazing Amazon Prime Day deals

Amazon Prime Day is just around the corner and they’ve given us a sneak peek of what to expect. Lots of great deals on Amazon products like Echo and Fire tablets, but some great TV deals too.

8

more_vert6 new Moto Mod concepts
closeMotorola announces 6 new Moto Mod concepts, including a DSLR lens

Motorola announced the Mod alongside the Moto Z2 Play, but that wasn’t the last of the new Moto Mods. Lenovo and Motorola have 5 more Mods to show off with the 360 camera.

9

more_vertGoogle working on Ambient Display for next Pixel phones
closeGoogle working on Ambient Display for next Pixel phones

A new Always On Ambient Display will likely be on the next Pixel devices after an APK teardown reveals references to the feature.

10

more_vertQualcomm seeking ban on iPhone sales in US
closeQualcomm wants to halt iPhone sales in the US over patent dispute

Qualcomm says Apple is infringing six of its patents with the iPhone and is seeking to ban current and future sales of the device in the US.