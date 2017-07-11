If you’re with the Now Network or looking to join soon, you have some nice choices at your fingertips. Sprint has a wide selection of phones to fit every need, so join us as we go over the best Sprint phones you can buy today!

1. Samsung Galaxy S8 — Best Overall

There’s very little challenging the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus right now. Samsung does it again with big beautiful Infinity Displays (which use a unique 19.5:9 aspect ratio with curvature on each side), great design, fast processing power and the most well-rounded feature set you’re going to find in a smartphone. That includes the use of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 and 4GB of RAM.

What About the iPhone? The iPhone 7 is a great phone and should certainly be on your list of considerations when searching for a new smartphone, but we should point out that Phandroid is an Android site, first and foremost, and as such it’s difficult to objectively rank the phone among the field of competition. It can be tough to choose between the iPhone and something like the Galaxy S8, so here are some comparisons that should help make it easier: Galaxy S8 vs iPhone 7 vs LG G6 vs Pixel

Galaxy S8 Plus vs iPhone 7 Plus vs LG V20 vs Pixel XL

2. LG G6 — Best for Multimedia

LG hit its stride with the LG G6 and it remains one of the best options you can go for right now. It boasts a large 5.7-inch display in a unique 18:9 aspect ratio, making it easier to hold while still offering significant screen real estate. It’s also the only phone on the market to support Netflix HDR. As for hardware, it has a Snapdragon 821 chipset, dual 13MP rear cameras, wireless charging, and IP68 water resistance.

3. HTC U11 — Best for Camera

The HTC U11 comes as the cream of the crop for HTC phones. It has a striking new look unlike anything we’ve seen from the company before, and also comes with the internals to have it handle anything you can throw at it, including the latest Snapdragon chipset and 4GB of RAM. And if you happen to be a photographer who needs a beasty camera, there’s little better available on the market as it has the highest rating on DxOMark.

4. LG V20 — Best for Battery Life

The LG V20 has a lot of things going for it. Good traits include dual rear cameras, a massive 5.7-inch Quad HD display with a secondary one for support, a Snapdragon 820 chipset, 4GB of RAM, a fingerprint sensor, and more. But battery enthusiasts will love it for one big reason: its 3200mAh battery — while not the biggest available — is removable. That means you can carry around an extra pack or two (or three!) to ensure you can cover whatever stretch of time you need.

5. Kyocera DuraForce Pro — Best for Durability

The Kyocera DuraForce Pro is your only option if you want something that can take a beating. Kyocera’s latest rugged smartphone comes in with a very impressive suite of features. Alongside its tankiness thanks to a MIL-STD 810 and IP68 specification, the device includes awesome new features like dual-rear camera and a mounting system to be able to attach the phone to a helmet or bike to record activities. It also has dual-front speakers and a fingerprint sensor, 2 uncommon marks for phones in this class.

6. LG Tribute HD — Best Cheap

LG’s Tribute HD is named so for its 5-inch HD display and access to Sprint’s HD calling feature. It also has a quad-core Snapdragon chipset, 16GB of storage, 2GB of RAM, and an 8MP camera. All of that is yours for just $5 per month.