Mar 29th, 2017

The Samsung Galaxy S8 is officially official. Finally. This has been one of the most leaked and rumored devices of all time. Everything that we learned from the months leading up to today has basically been true. Samsung put a bunch of new stuff and fancy designs into this phone, but at the end of the day it’s just a phone. How does it stack up against other top devices?

For this comparison, we’re putting the Galaxy S8 up against the brand new LG G6, Pixel, and iPhone 7. There are plenty of other phones we could compare, but this is a good mainstream sampling. With the Galaxy S8 and G6 being the newest devices in the chart, they have the most in common. The Galaxy S8 and iPhone 7 have the least in common.

Advantages

The Galaxy S8 has the newest and (theoretically) best processor in the chart. The G6 is slightly newer than the S8, but LG wasn’t able to use the 835. The Galaxy S8 should have the best performance, but sometimes TouchWiz gets in the way. RAM is pretty even across the board except for the iPhone. The S8 has more storage than the G6.

Samsung went with a near bezel-less “Infinity” display which has a longer aspect ratio than previous models. It’s still considered a QHD display, but there are a few extra pixels for the extra screen real estate. The G6 has a similar thing going on, but not quite as much. The Pixel is only 1080p and the iPhone is even less than that. Samsung is king of displays.

Disadvantages

The Galaxy S8 isn’t on the short end of many of these comparisons. The LG G6 has a slightly better camera (in terms of MP) with the dual 13MP setup. The Pixel and iPhone are about even with 12MP rear cameras and 8/7MP front cameras. Of course, megapixels never tell the whole story. We know Samsung’s camera will be great.

The G6 edges out the Galaxy S8 battery by 300 mAh. The Galaxy S8 tops both the Pixel and iPhone 7 in battery size. That’s pretty much where the disadvantages end. Samsung did a great job on the specs front.

Which phone is the best?

Now that we can officially compare specs, which phone do you think is the best? Did Samsung do enough to take over the top spot after the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 debacle? Will you be buying the Galaxy S8?
local_offer    iPhone 7   LG G6   Pixel   Samsung Galaxy S8  

stars Further Reading

Galaxy S8 Hands-on

Samsung Galaxy S8 Colors: Which is the Best?

Galaxy S8 First Impressions

POLL: Is the Samsung Galaxy S8 worth buying?

Galaxy S8 vs Galaxy S8+

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertGalaxy S8 leaks show multiple angles
closeHere’s the Galaxy S8 from almost every angle imaginable

In case you haven’t gotten enough of the Galaxy S8, here’s another set of photos to get you excited for next week’s unveiling.

2

more_vertHere are some high-quality shots of the Galax
closeHere are some high-quality shots of the Galaxy S8 Plus

A new series of images show off various interface aspects of the Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus. The images also show a brief size comparison to the LG V20.

3

more_vertNew Galaxy S8 leak sheds light on warranty program
closeSamsung has been keeping some secrets on the Galaxy S8, until now

Roland Quandt of WinFuture was able to get his hands on an array of new press images of the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus, while also sharing details we have yet to see leaked.

4

more_vert7 reasons why I'll definitely be buying the LG G6
close7 reasons why I’ll definitely be buying the LG G6

With the LG G6 on the way to carriers across the US, I take a look at why I’ll be picking one up for myself instead of waiting for the likes of the Galaxy S8.

5

more_vert10 new actions have been added to the Google Home's arsenal
closeYou can now ask Google Home to help you build your own PC

A series of new actions have been added to Google Assistant, making it easy to do things such as control your Roomba or keep track of expiration dates for your food.

6

more_vertQualcomm blocked Samsung
closeQualcomm blocked Samsung from selling their Exynos chip to other OEMs

The Exynos chips have been made exclusively for Samsung phones, but apparently, Samsung tried to sell them to other manufacturers. A new report claims Qualcomm prevented that from happening.

7

more_vertSamsung Galaxy S8 user guide leaked, here are the key features
closeSamsung Galaxy S8’s entire user guide leaked, here are the key features

Tomorrow the Samsung Galaxy S8 will be officially unveiled at their big event in New York. Before Samsung could even do the honors, it appears an employee may have jumped the gun, posting the entire user guide online for all to see.

8

more_vertMichael Kors announces 2 new Android Wear watches
closeMichael Kors announces 2 new Android Wear 2.0 watches without the ugly flat tire

Fossil-owned fashion brand Michael Kors has announced 2 new Access smartwatches for launch this year. They’ll be donning Android Wear 2.0 and have some significant improvements.

9

more_vertAndroid Auto vs Apple CarPlay ends in embarrassment [VIDEO]
closeWatch a smug Apple CarPlay fanboy get owned by Android Auto [VIDEO]

What happens when you pit Android Auto and Apple CarPlay against each other in an impromptu head-to-head battle? Well, one fanboy walks away with a severely bruised ego.

10

more_vertFree App of the Week debuts on the Play Store
closeGoogle introduces a “Free App of the Week” section on the Play Store

Google has introduced a new “Free App of the Week” section on the Play Store, which takes a paid app or game and offers it for free for a whole week.