You may recall the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 didn’t do so hot last year. To replace the Note 7, Samsung has announced a phablet version of the Galaxy S8. The Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus will be Samsung’s phablet until the new Note comes around. How does the S8 Plus compare with other phablets on the market?

The phablets we’re using in this comparison are the LG V20, Pixel XL, and iPhone 7 Plus. The phablet market is a lot more crowded these days, but these are mainstream options. Let’s see how the S8 Plus stacks up.

Advantages

The S8 Plus has the biggest display among the big displays, but that doesn’t tell the whole story. Since the S8 Plus has super small bezels, it won’t be bigger than some of these phones. The three other devices in the chart have much larger bezels, and the V20 has a second display taking up space. A big display no longer equals a big phone.

That bezel-less design also means the display is longer than usual. It’s still a QHD display, but there are some extra pixels. The S8 Plus also wins the processor battle with the Snapdragon 835. RAM and storage is pretty even across the board. In theory, the S8 Plus should be the fastest, but we’ll have to see how TouchWiz works.

The S8 Plus wins the all important battery battle as well. The 3500 mAh battery slightly edges out the Pixel Xl and V20. Battery life is usually a good reason to get a phablet, so it’s nice to see Samsung cram as much as possible into this phone.

Disadvantages

The one spec that Samsung doesn’t win in this chart is the camera. The S8 Plus has a 12MP rear camera while the V20 has dual 16MP cameras. Megapixels rarely tell the whole story. We know Samsung’s camera will be great. A few extra megapixels won’t make a huge difference. The S8 Plus does, however, have an 8MP front camera, which is tied with the Pixel XL.

Which is best?

As you can see from the short “Disadvantages” section, the Galaxy S8 Plus is a beast of a phone. It crosses off nearly every box you could want. The S8 Plus looks like a worthy successor to the Note 7. How do you think it stacks up with the competition? Will you be getting the Galaxy S8 Plus?
