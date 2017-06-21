Last week, Samsung opened up signups for beta access to Bixby Voice for those who wanted to test the goods early. If you don’t remember, the company had to delay the Voice element of their AI assistant due to language issues.

Anyway, those who signed up for the beta should be on the lookout for an update to hit their phone starting today, as Samsung is now rolling it out to the first wave of participants.

Upon opening the new version, you’ll be prompted to set Bixby voice up and be well on your way to trying out various commands. The app will show you some examples you can use to get started, too.

We’re still not sure if everyone who signed up for the beta will eventually get to test it early, but if not then keep your fingers crossed that the beta period won’t have to last long as it’ll eventually reach all Galaxy S8 handsets.