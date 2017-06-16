Jun 16th, 2017

Samsung looks to be needing some help testing out their forthcoming Bixby Voice features for the US market. After all, they still haven’t gotten that whole English thing figured out.

So, they want you to sign up for the Bixby Early Access Program. It’s a way for Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus owners to try out new Bixby features which will begin with a trial of Bixby Voice.

All you’ll need is an appropriate handset, an understanding of the terms and conditions, and an email address associated with a Samsung Account. You aren’t guaranteed to be accepted, but if you wouldn’t mind trying out some new features and giving feedback, go ahead and sign up right here.
