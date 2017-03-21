Google has been testing and tweaking new shortcuts in the Google app for quite some time now, and today it seems they’re finally ready to move forward with the changes.

Simply called “Shortcuts,” the Google app will have icons front and center for things like weather, entertainment, sports, and dining. Clicking these shortcuts takes you deeper into that category so you can find out the best places to eat near you, or perhaps show movie times in your area.

Beyond info about local and online options for news and information, Google has shortcuts for tools like a currency converter, a speed test, coin flips, and more. They also have games like tic-tac-toe, solitaire, and a quick “I’m feeling curious” button to be taken to a random interesting search result.

Google also says they’ll add special shortcuts for big moments and events in the future, so keeping up on major happenings should be easy enough. The update is rolling out right now so make sure your Google app is updated and you should begin to see these new shortcuts before too long.

[via Google]