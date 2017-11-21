Nov 21st, 2017

Just in time for the holidays (you know, when you’re sure to be snapping plenty photos of friends and family) Facebook is hoping you’ll make Messenger your go-to for sharing memories with loved ones. Facebook announced today that they’re once again upping the quality of photos sent through Messenger.

Back in May, you may remember Facebook adding an “HD” button inside of Messenger with the option to send photos in small, medium, or large sizes. It was certainly an improvement but even at its highest setting, a photo that was a few MB in size would still be reduced to a few hundred KB — a drastic downgrade from your phone’s high-resolution photo capabilities.

Fast forward to today where Facebook is promising “4K” resolution when sharing photos with Messenger. It’s interesting how they’re using 4K (the tech industry’s latest buzzword) but really mean sizes up to 4,096 x 4,096 pixels per image — roughly the equivalent of about 16MP megapixels. The other interesting part is Facebook says these photos send at the same speed as they did previously, although it’s not entirely clear how they manage this feat. Possibly uploading a smaller file size first, then larger later? Who knows.

The new 4K resolution photo sharing comes after notable updates like Messenger finally making the decision to kill off their awful custom emoji, real-time location sharing, playable Spotify links directly inside chats, and even the ability to place online deliveries. Now if Facebook could just improve the quality of photos hosted on their actual site to something above potato quality, they’d really be onto something. Or maybe that’s coming soon as well?

4K photos are only available in the US, Canada, France, Australia, the UK, Singapore and South Korea, with more countries being added in the coming weeks. To take advantage of the new 4K photos, make sure you update to the latest version of Messenger that’s currently available in the Google Play Store. Link provided below.

Download on Google Play
local_offer    Facebook   Facebook Messenger  

stars Further Reading

How to FaceTime on Android

Would you give Facebook your nudes to prevent revenge porn?

Facebook introduces Bonfire group video chat for Android

Facebook Groups get new features

Facebook subscriptions exclusive to Android

android Best of Phandroid

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertGermany bans sale of smartwatches aimed at kids
closeGermany bans smartwatches targeted towards kids over privacy concerns

German regulators are unhappy with how little regulations there are surrounding smartwatches for kids, so they’re banning sales and recommending parents get rid of the devices.

2

more_vertHonor V10 Specs Leaked
closeNew leaks confirm that the Honor V10 will have a 6-inch bezel-less display

Ahead of its official announcement on Nov. 28th, leaks for the Honor V10 have leaked which confirm the existence of a 6-inch display with an 18:9 aspect ratio.

3

more_vertNew OxygenOS Open Beta arrives for the OnePlus 3T
closeLatest OxygenOS Open Beta for the OnePlus 3/3T aims to improve battery life

OnePlus has released its latest OxygenOS Open Beta software for the OnePlus 3 and the OnePlus 3T. This update brings various UI improvements and bug fixes.

4

more_vertAllo adds moderation controls for group chats and more
closeGoogle Allo adds new moderation controls for group chats and Snapchat-like selfie cam

Google Allo is adding new moderation controls for group chats and a fun selfie camera to fire off quick GIFs or videos. It’s all part of the version 22 update.

5

more_vertBest New Apps this Week
close5 Best Android Apps of the Week (November 2017 #3)

Every week, hundreds of new Android apps are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff.

6

more_vertFacebook Live college basketball
closeYou can now watch live college basketball on Facebook

Video has been a big focus for Facebook for a while now. They’re trying to compete with YouTube and other popular video platforms. One of the ways they’ve done that is with live video.

7

more_vert7 Tips to Prevent Stolen Android Phones
close7 Tips to Prevent Stolen Android Phones

The best way to protect your phone from being stolen is to know the techniques being used against you by thieves. Here are 7 of the most common tricks pickpocketers use to prey on you.

8

more_vertYouTube TV comes to Samsung smart TV's
closeSome Samsung smart TV’s now have access to the YouTube TV

Samsung Smart TV’s launched in either 2016 or 2017 now have access to the YouTube TV app, but you’ll need to sign up through the mobile app or website.

9

more_vert7 ways you can use Google Assistant this Thanksgiving
close7 ways you can use Google Assistant to make the most of Thanksgiving

Check out these great ways you can use Google Assistant to make the most of your Thanksgiving holiday, from prepping for dinner and travel to having fun with the whole family.

10

more_vertGet a free year of Amazon Prime with MetroPCS
closeMetroPCS offering a year of Amazon Prime and a free phone

Not to be outdone by its own parent company, MetroPCS is now offering new customers a free year of Amazon Prime alongside a Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime for a limited time.