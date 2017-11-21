Samsung remains one of the few manufacturers that’s committed to Android tablets with a whole range of devices at various price points. They’re also one of the only tablet manufacturers that release their tablets with an OLED screen, which is a must if you use your tablet for media consumption.
Right now Amazon is discounting a bunch of Samsung tablets at various price points so no matter your budget there’s a deal for you. Check it out.
- 7-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab A – $99.99 down from $149.99
- 8-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab A (16GB) – $129.99 down from $199.99
- 8-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab A (32GB) – $199.99 down from $269.99
- 10.1-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab A – $179.99 down from $279.99
- 10.1-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab A (S-Pen included) – $229.99 down from $329.99
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 – $477.99 down from $599.99
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 is the powerhouse of the bunch that debuted earlier this year to replace the aging Galaxy Tab S2. However, the 8-inch tablets make a fantastic eReader for books, comics, and graphic novels if that’s your thing. You really can’t beat an OLED screen for reading.