Samsung remains one of the few manufacturers that’s committed to Android tablets with a whole range of devices at various price points. They’re also one of the only tablet manufacturers that release their tablets with an OLED screen, which is a must if you use your tablet for media consumption.

Right now Amazon is discounting a bunch of Samsung tablets at various price points so no matter your budget there’s a deal for you. Check it out.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 is the powerhouse of the bunch that debuted earlier this year to replace the aging Galaxy Tab S2. However, the 8-inch tablets make a fantastic eReader for books, comics, and graphic novels if that’s your thing. You really can’t beat an OLED screen for reading.