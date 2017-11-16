Nov 16th, 2017

AT&T has a wealth of phones to choose from to fit every need and budget. If it’s the Galaxy you prefer, consider the Milky Way yours. But there’s also something for those who don’t require such grandness. Here’s our ranking of the best AT&T phones.

1. Samsung Galaxy S8 / S8 Plus – Best Overall

There’s very little challenging the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus right now. Samsung does it again with big beautiful Infinity Displays (which use a unique 19.5:9 aspect ratio with curvature on each side), great design, fast processing power and the most well-rounded feature set you’re going to find in a smartphone. That includes the use of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 and 4GB of RAM.

What About the iPhone?

The iPhone 8 or iPhone X are great phones and should certainly be on your list of considerations when searching for a new smartphone, but we should point out that Phandroid is an Android site, first and foremost, and as such it’s difficult to objectively rank the phone among the field of competition.

It can be tough to choose between the iPhone and something like the Galaxy S8, so here are some comparisons that should help make it easier:

2. Samsung Galaxy Note 8 – Best for Multitasking

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is widely regarded as the pinnacle of smartphone supremacy. It has almost everything you could want: a big beautiful display, unique multitasking with S-Pen, a fast chipset, tons of RAM, dual cameras, fingerprint scanner, an iris scanner, a heart rate monitor, microSD slot, wireless charging, waterproofing, and the list goes on and on. It’s pricey at a starting point of nearly $1,000, but if you have the coin then there’s no more complete package available on the market.

3. LG V30 – Best for Music

The LG V30 has a lot of things going for it. Good traits include dual rear cameras, a massive 6-inch P-OLED display in 2:1 aspect ratio, a Snapdragon 835 chipset, 4GB of RAM, a fingerprint sensor, and more. Things like wireless charging and 32-bit HiFi DAC audio set it over the top.

4. LG G6 – Best for Multimedia

LG hit its stride with the LG G6 and it remains one of the best options you can go for right now. It boasts a large 5.7-inch display in a unique 18:9 aspect ratio, making it easier to hold while still offering significant screen real estate. It’s also the only phone on the market to support Netflix HDR. As for hardware, it has a Snapdragon 821 chipset, dual 13MP rear cameras, wireless charging, and IP68 water resistance.

5. LG V20 — Best for Battery Life

The LG V20 has a lot of things going for it. Good traits include dual rear cameras, a massive 5.7-inch Quad HD display with a secondary one for support, a Snapdragon 820 chipset, 4GB of RAM, a fingerprint sensor, and more. But battery enthusiasts will love it for one big reason: its 3200mAh battery — while not the biggest available — is removable. That means you can carry around an extra pack or two (or three!) to ensure you can cover whatever stretch of time you need.

6. Moto Z2 Force – Best for Accessories

Motorola introduced one of the best concepts for modularity we’ve seen to date with the Moto Z series, and the Moto Z2 Force is the full embodiment of it. With Moto Mods, you can add new looks and functionality — such as a Hasselblad zoom camera, JBL stereo speakers, and even a projector — with a simple snap. The Moto Z Force also has plenty of power under the hood with its Snapdragon 835 chipset, and a 5.5-inch AMOLED Shattershield display is sturdy enough to survive drops without having to worry about cracks.

7. Samsung Galaxy S8 Active – Best for Durability

AT&T customers are lucky to have access to the best durable Android phone out there. The Samsung Galaxy S8 Active offers full IP68 waterproofing and MIL-STD 810G protection, a trait that’s uncommon for smartphones and even more uncommon for ones of this quality. You’re getting most of the goodness of the Galaxy S8 experience, including a top-notch camera, a sharp AMOLED display, and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 paired with 4GB of RAM. You miss out on the fingerprint sensor, but otherwise, this is a flagship-level phone that can take one hell of a beating.

 

9. BlackBerry KEYone – Best for Keyboard Lovers

There aren’t many phones coming with physical keyboards these days, so if you just can’t let go of the glory days then this is really your only option. Good thing it’s a good one, though, as the BlackBerry KEYone features a very efficient mid-range processor and great battery life.

8. LG K10 – Best for GoPhone Prepaid

Looking to save some money by going prepaid? AT&T’s LG K10 is an excellent value. It’s a GoPhone-compatible device or under $150, you’re getting a 5.3-inch HD display, an 8MP camera, and a power-sipping quad-core chipset.

9. Samsung Galaxy Express 3 – Best Cheap

Don’t quite have $100 or more to spend? AT&T has plenty to offer, though by far the best is the Samsung Galaxy Express 3 at just $50. It has a 4.5-inch Super AMOLED display, a quad-core chipset, a 5MP camera, and access to AT&T’s LTE network.

