Hot on the heels of some downtime for Google Docs earlier today, it looks like AT&T’s network is experiencing some trouble. People have taken to social media to ask Ma Bell why they can’t place calls, but AT&T’s solution is to restart your phone. The tweet that addresses the issue doesn’t say why the network is having issues or why restarting your phone will help.

If you've experienced an issue when making wireless calls, please restart your device, this might be required multiple times- that should resolve the issue. — AT&T (@ATT) November 16, 2017



According to some people who have followed AT&T’s advice, multiple device restarts haven’t helped to resolve the issue. Someone replying to people who are angrily messaging AT&T on Twitter about the issue says switching the phones to airplane mode and then back again may work where restarting the phones doesn’t.

Putting on airplane mode for a couple minutes then back off worked for me and seems to be working for a lot others 👍🏻 — Dede Willingham (@inkiwell) November 16, 2017



If you’re on AT&T and you’re experiencing issues with calling, try restarting your phone or switching it into airplane mode for a few minutes and back out again. We’ll update this post when AT&T says the issue has been resolved.