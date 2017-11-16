At about 11 AM EST, OnePlus will be taking the stage at an event in New York to debut its latest smartphone, the OnePlus 5T . We have seen teasers and rumors and even a few early leaks for the device, but now we get to see the official unveiling.

Even though OnePlus is holding an event, the company will still be live-streaming the event via YouTube, making it possible for just about everyone with an internet connection to watch.

OnePlus 5T Expectations

As for what we are expecting to see from the OnePlus 5T, everything has already been revealed by a few well-placed leaks. The device will come equipped with an all-new 6.01-inch AMOLED display with an 18:9 aspect ratio, while being powered by the Snapdragon 835 SoC and either 6GB or 8GB of RAM.

The device will come in two storage configurations – 64GB or 128GB – but as with every other OnePlus device, will not feature a microSD card slot. The dual-camera setup also returns on the OnePlus 5T, with a 16MP wide-angle lens and a 20MP telephoto lens, while a 16MP sensor acts as the selfie camera on the front of the device.

When it comes to pricing, we are expecting the device to be priced near the same price point as its predecessor, which was priced at $479. Stay tuned for more OnePlus 5T coverage from Phandroid as it becomes available!