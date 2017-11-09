OnePlus is slated to reveal the OnePlus 5T on November 16th, but they’re giving 10 lucky fans a chance to get their hands on the device before its announced with its “The Lab” initiative. You’ll have to sign up and explain to OnePlus why you think you should be selected by describing your perfect smartphone.

You can start filling out the form now and OnePlus will select the winners by November 15 at 10 PM EST. For the most part, the survey is a standard marketing survey but one particular question asks you to describe the perfect smartphone in 300 words or less and another asks to see your photography skills. Both of these questions are required, so you can’t skip uploading a photo you’ve taken.

Either way, these lucky ten people will be some of the first to get their hands on the OnePlus 5T , which will be OnePlus’ first phone that features an 18:9 aspect ratio. We’ve already seen some leaked press renders showcasing the 3.5mm headphone jack and a few portrait mode shots have been teased on Twitter, so it’s looking like the OnePlus 5T will shape up to be one hell of a replacement for the OnePlus 5 . Pricing rumors suggest it will be priced the same as the OnePlus 5, too.