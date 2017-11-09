The United States is so large that 4G speeds across the nation vary substantially depending on where you’re testing, but it’s no surprise that 4G speeds across cities differ wildly, too. In a new test performed in 35 major metropolitan areas around the United States from July to September, Open Signal was able to determine that Minneapolis, Minnesota holds the crown for fastest 4G speeds in the US.

The average 4G download connection was measured at 21.5Mbps; that’s twice as fast as the LTE speeds of Las Vegas (11.65Mbps), which was the slowest among the cities tested. Open Signal notes that cities in the Midwest out-performed some of the larger cities, with Detroit, Chicago, and St. Louis all clocking at the top of the charts. In fact, the only non-Midwest city to make the top five was Seattle, Washington. Here’s a quick peek.

35 US Cities Ranked By 4G Download Speed

Minneapolis – 21.5Mbps Detroit – 20.77Mbps Seattle – 19.06Mbps Chicago – 18.19Mbps St. Louis – 18.08Mbps Boston – 18.02Mbps San Francisco – 18.02Mbps Atlanta – 17.94Mbps Philadelphia – 17.6Mbps Indianapolis – 17.49Mbps Pittsburgh – 17.16Mbps Portland – 16.91Mbps San Jose – 16.89Mbps San Diego – 16.68Mbps Miami – 16.58Mbps Sacramento – 16.57Mbps Kansas City – 16.44Mbps New York City – 16.68Mbps Cincinnati – 16.31Mbps Colombus – 16.13Mbps Los Angeles – 16.02Mbps Orlando – 15.91Mbps Tampa – 15.97Mbps Baltimore – 15.18Mbps Washington DC – 14.9Mbps Nashville – 14.63Mbps Phoenix – 14.21Mbps Riverside – 14.2Mbps Dallas – 14.13Mbps Houston – 13.89Mbps Austin – 13.43Mbps Charlotte – 13.28Mbps Denver – 13.27Mbps San Antonio – 12.42Mbps Las Vegas – 11.65Mbps

According to Open Signal, the national 4G download average is around 13.98Mbps, so 29 out of 35 cities on the list outperformed this standard. However, when compared to the global standard for 4G speeds, 21 out of the 35 cities were below the global download average of 16.6Mbps.