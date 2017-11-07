Nov 7th, 2017

We are just days away from the official announcement of the OnePlus 5T, and while we have a pretty good idea of what the specs will bring to the table, there’s still a big question looming. While OnePlus has always seemed to challenge the status quo of offering a lower price than its competitors for flagship specs, we get worried when the time will come for pricing to change.

It seems that the time for a price hack has not yet arrived, as TechRadar has confirmed that the pricing for the OnePlus 5T will stay the same as its predecessor, at least in the UK. According to internal documents acquired by TechRadar, O2, a UK-based carrier, shows the pricing of the 5T through a business plan on the network.

If this is any indication of general pricing, then the consumer version will also cost £499.99, making OnePlus fans everywhere rather happy. Of course, the prices listed in the documentation could just be placeholders until the official announcement is made, but I’m hedging my bets that the price won’t increase until the OnePlus 6.

When it comes to what to expect from the OnePlus 5T, we are likely to see a new 6-inch display with a 2:1 aspect ratio, including a repositioned fingerprint scanner. However, the rest of the specs for the device are expected to be the same as its predecessor. This includes the Snapdragon 835 SoC, 6GB/8GB RAM, and 64GB/128GB of storage.

Let us know whether you think the OnePlus 5T will keep the same price, or if the company will try to hike up the price even by the smallest of margins. Be sure to stay tuned on November 16th, when the OnePlus 5T will be officially unveiled to the world.
local_offer    OnePlus   OnePlus 5   OnePlus 5T  

stars Further Reading

OnePlus Camera update has landed

OnePlus 5T will be unveiled on Nov. 16th

OnePlus 5T pictured at Paris Games Week

Here's our first official look at the OnePlus 5T

OnePlus 5 update patches KRACK Attack Wi-Fi vulnerability

android Best of Phandroid

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertOreo comes to the Galaxy S8 through beta program
closeYou can now test out Android Oreo on your Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus

Some users are reporting that they have received the Android 8.0 Oreo beta update for the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus.

2

more_vertHere's our first official look at the OnePlus 5T
closeHere’s our first official look at the OnePlus 5T

In a post on the OnePlus forums, we get our first official look at the headphone jack and speaker grill for the OnePlus 5T, while the company confirms its existence.

3

more_vertPixel 2 First Things to do
close12 First things every Pixel 2 owner should do

If you just got the Pixel 2 or are thinking of picking one up, here are the first things to do!

4

more_vertSony's smartphone business still struggling
closeSony’s smartphone business still struggling after big loss

Sony posted its financial results for the last quarter this week, and while the rest of its business is thriving, its mobile division continues to hemorrhage cash.

5

more_vertZTE Axon 7 successor confirmed by the company
closeZTE confirms it plans to release a proper Axon 7 successor

ZTE has confirmed it plans on releasing a successor to the popular ZTE Axon 7, which debuted last year.

6

more_vertGoogle's Pixel Visual Core will be activated soon
closeYour Pixel 2 pictures are about to get a whole lot better

Google has updated its documents to confirm that the Pixel Visual Core will be activated on the Pixel 2 with the Android 8.1 Developer Preview 2.

7

more_vertRazer Phone coming this month for $699
closeRazer Phone starts at $699 and features a 120hz display

Razer has finally taken the wraps of their upcoming phone and it looks like a bigger and sleeker version of the Nextbit Robin. A Nextbit Robin 2 XL, perhaps.

8

more_vertGoogle announces Fast Pair for easy Bluetooth pairing on Android
closeGoogle announces Fast Pair for dead simple Bluetooth pairing on Android

Google just announced Fast Pairing for Android, dead simple Bluetooth pairing on all devices running Android 6.0+ and the latest version of Google Play services (11.7).

9

more_vertThis OPPO foldable smartphone patent is crazy
closeOPPO patents foldable smartphone concept for perfect selfies

A patent filed by Chinese smartphone maker OPPO appears to show a smartphone with a bendable top that can be folded down all the way against the back of the device.

10

more_vertBest Android Phones November 2017
closePixel 2, LG V30, and Huawei Mate 10 Pro find their spots on November’s Best Android Phones list

The calendar just hit November, which means it’s time for another best Android phones update! There’s a lot of movement this month, so buckle up!