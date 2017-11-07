We are just days away from the official announcement of the OnePlus 5T , and while we have a pretty good idea of what the specs will bring to the table, there’s still a big question looming. While OnePlus has always seemed to challenge the status quo of offering a lower price than its competitors for flagship specs, we get worried when the time will come for pricing to change.

It seems that the time for a price hack has not yet arrived, as TechRadar has confirmed that the pricing for the OnePlus 5T will stay the same as its predecessor, at least in the UK. According to internal documents acquired by TechRadar, O2, a UK-based carrier, shows the pricing of the 5T through a business plan on the network.

If this is any indication of general pricing, then the consumer version will also cost £499.99, making OnePlus fans everywhere rather happy. Of course, the prices listed in the documentation could just be placeholders until the official announcement is made, but I’m hedging my bets that the price won’t increase until the OnePlus 6.

When it comes to what to expect from the OnePlus 5T, we are likely to see a new 6-inch display with a 2:1 aspect ratio, including a repositioned fingerprint scanner. However, the rest of the specs for the device are expected to be the same as its predecessor. This includes the Snapdragon 835 SoC, 6GB/8GB RAM, and 64GB/128GB of storage.

Let us know whether you think the OnePlus 5T will keep the same price, or if the company will try to hike up the price even by the smallest of margins. Be sure to stay tuned on November 16th, when the OnePlus 5T will be officially unveiled to the world.