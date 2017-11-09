Nov 9th, 2017

The Huawei Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro are already released, but they aren’t easily available for those of us here in the States. That leaves Huawei fans looking for options, and the Huawei Mate 9 is still a great phone to consider.

Originally priced at $499, you can now get the Huawei Mate 9 from Amazon for just $399, which is a savings of $100. The Mate 9 is still considered to be a great option, and has the spec sheet to prove it.

The device features a 5.9-inch display, while being powered by Huawei’s Kirin 960 SoC and 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The device also features a dual camera setup with a 20MP monochrome sensor and a 12MP RGB sensor. Finally, the Mate 9 is supported by a 4,000mAh battery which is sure to keep you rolling throughout the day.

And if you were worried about whether the Mate 9 would see an update to Android Oreo, there’s no need to fear. Huawei has already confirmed that the device would be updated to Oreo a month after the Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro launched. So this means the update should be coming in the next few weeks.

Hit the button below to learn more about the Huawei Mate 9 and let us know if you decide to pick one up.

Buy the Huawei Mate 9
