After weeks of rumors, speculation, and a myriad of teasers, the OnePlus 5T will officially be unveiled on November 16th. OnePlus will be holding an event in Brooklyn, New York at 11 AM EST where the device will be made official, but there’s a catch – you can actually attend the event.

Starting on November 8th, OnePlus will be selling tickets to the event for $40 and will be giving attendees a OnePlus backpack filled with $65 worth of goodies. OnePlus has also stated that all of the proceeds from the event will be donated to charity, and won’t end up in the pockets of the company.

This is huge news for OnePlus fans, so it’s likely that tickets will sell out almost instantaneously. As for when the device will be made available, OnePlus has stated that the 5T will officially go on sale in North America and Europe on November 21st at 9:00 AM EST, but stopped short of stating how much the 5T will be priced at.

As for what we are expecting from the OnePlus 5T, the device is expected to feature a new 6-inch, 18:9 display, with the fingerprint scanner moved to the rear of the device. Other specs are expected to mimic the OnePlus 5 , including the Snapdragon 835 SoC, 6GB/8GB RAM, and the same dual-camera system.

Let us know if you’re excited about the event, and if you’ll be attempting to attend the event in person!

[OnePlus]