It has been an exciting week for OnePlus fans, who found out on Monday that the company will be unveiling its new OnePlus 5T on November 16. Starting tomorrow, November 8, you’ll be able to purchase tickets to the event if you’d like to attend — and grab a bag of goodies worth $65.

In the meantime, there’s an updated Camera app to enjoy on existing OnePlus devices. Its biggest change is a new mode-switching screen, which is accessed by swiping up. As its name suggests, it presents you with all the different camera modes, which were previously found in the hamburger menu.

In addition, you can now double-tap the power button to instantly take a photo. If you’re not a fan of this shortcut, you have the optional to enable or disable it in the Camera settings. Finally, OnePlus has included full support for Oreo.

OnePlus Camera version 2.4.17 can be downloaded now from APK Mirror by clicking the button below.