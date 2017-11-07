Google has revealed that it’s set its sights on making spacial audio better for everyone with its new Resonance Audio SDK.

Based on the VR Audio SDK Big G built for Daydream back in 2016, Resonance Audio will work across a number of platforms—Mobile VR and WebVR, to name but a few—delivering improved audio when watching immersive 360-degree video.

What do we mean by improved audio?

Google says—and there’s no guarantee this will be the case—Resonance Audio will make sound feel like it’s coming from the direction it’s originating from, so when you turn away from the source, for example, the volume will subtly decrease.

We know, we know. Details are sparse. It shouldn’t be too long, however, until we can test the protocol, as there’s a good chance a handful of developers have been working closely with Google to arm their applications with support for Resonance Audio.