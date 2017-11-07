Nov 7th, 2017

We’re not sure whether to chalk this up to some genius strategy by Amazon or simple disconnect between divisions, but the company’s new Fire TV Stick Basic Edition makes little sense.

While it has a snazzy new name, the Basic Edition is really just a 2nd generation Fire TV Stick with a 1st generation remote, which means you don’t get Voice Search + Alexa. Despite those changes, Amazon wants you to pay $49.99 for it, which is $10 more than the third generation Fire TV Stick with all the bells and whistles goes for.

Our most plausible guess is that this is mainly for markets that didn’t already have Fire TV Stick available before Amazon began its big global video expansion. But Amazon says the Basic Edition is available for purchase in more than 100 countries and territories, including ones we know for a fact have had the better option (such as, you guessed it, the US).

So yeah. This is great if you, like, really hate Alexa and wouldn’t mind paying Amazon an extra $10 to get her out of your hair. And even then, grabbing this version and giving her the silent treatment would probably be your best bet.
local_offer    Amazon   Amazon Fire TV Stick   Amazon Fire TV Stick Basic Edition  

stars Further Reading

Get 30% off Amazon Fire Kids tablet

Amazon Black Friday Device Deals Preview

Deal: Up to 60% off Alexa products

Oprah can now sell you her Favorite Things using Alexa

Save up to 60% off these Samsung accessories

android Best of Phandroid

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertHTC U11 Plus leaked on video
closeThe translucent HTC U11 Plus just got leaked in a hands-on video

The HTC U11 Plus is fixin’ to be announced at an event on Thursday, but someone went and spoiled the fun. A hands-on video was uploaded to Facebook, then quickly taken down but not before a mirror was created. Take a look.

2

more_vertHere's our first official look at the OnePlus 5T
closeHere’s our first official look at the OnePlus 5T

In a post on the OnePlus forums, we get our first official look at the headphone jack and speaker grill for the OnePlus 5T, while the company confirms its existence.

3

more_vertOreo comes to the Galaxy S8 through beta program
closeYou can now test out Android Oreo on your Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus

Some users are reporting that they have received the Android 8.0 Oreo beta update for the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus.

4

more_vertPixel 2 First Things to do
close12 First things every Pixel 2 owner should do

If you just got the Pixel 2 or are thinking of picking one up, here are the first things to do!

5

more_vertSony's smartphone business still struggling
closeSony’s smartphone business still struggling after big loss

Sony posted its financial results for the last quarter this week, and while the rest of its business is thriving, its mobile division continues to hemorrhage cash.

6

more_vertZTE Axon 7 successor confirmed by the company
closeZTE confirms it plans to release a proper Axon 7 successor

ZTE has confirmed it plans on releasing a successor to the popular ZTE Axon 7, which debuted last year.

7

more_vertGoogle's Pixel Visual Core will be activated soon
closeYour Pixel 2 pictures are about to get a whole lot better

Google has updated its documents to confirm that the Pixel Visual Core will be activated on the Pixel 2 with the Android 8.1 Developer Preview 2.

8

more_vertRazer Phone coming this month for $699
closeRazer Phone starts at $699 and features a 120hz display

Razer has finally taken the wraps of their upcoming phone and it looks like a bigger and sleeker version of the Nextbit Robin. A Nextbit Robin 2 XL, perhaps.

9

more_vertBest Games of the Month
close25+ Best Android Games [November 2017]

Hundreds of great games arrive in the Play Store each month. Some are from big-name gaming studios, others are from small indie developers. It can be hard to keep up with them all.

10

more_vertGoogle announces Fast Pair for easy Bluetooth pairing on Android
closeGoogle announces Fast Pair for dead simple Bluetooth pairing on Android

Google just announced Fast Pairing for Android, dead simple Bluetooth pairing on all devices running Android 6.0+ and the latest version of Google Play services (11.7).