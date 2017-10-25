Late last night, Nintendo announced that Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp will finally be arriving on mobile devices sometime in “late November 2017”. However, the company opened up pre-registration on the Play Store, allowing you to know as soon as the Animal Crossing officially launches on the Play Store.

However, it seems that someone was able to get a pre-release version of Animal Crossing and it is now available to download from APK Mirror. I’ve personally tested the uploaded APK to see if it actually works, and everything looks good so far, with a slight catch. Since the game is not released yet, the only country option in the setup menu is for Australia, but you’ll still be able to interact and play the game.

Now, one more thing to make note of is that there’s no guarantee that your gameplay will be saved and transferred when Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp officially launches at the end of next month. So if you want to give the game a shot today, hit the link here and if you want to pre-register to be notified when it launches, hit the button below to head over to the Play Store.