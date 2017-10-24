Misfit announced the Vapor smartwatch at CES earlier this year, but offered no release date for the new device, despite competition like the LG Watch Sport going on sale shortly after it debuted. Now more than six months after its reveal, Misfit has finally announced that its first foray into a full-fledged smartwatch will be available on October 31st.

The device features a 1.39-inch AMOLED touchscreen and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 2100 processor, 4GB of storage, and Bluetooth and WiFi connectivity. It also features Android Wear 2.0, which features Google Assistant built-in. The whole watch will set you back $199, which is cheaper than some more recent Android Wear devices.

This seems like a pretty good successor to the first-gen Moto 360, which was left out of the Android Wear 2.0 update. The design isn’t exactly gorgeous, but at least it doesn’t feature the same flat tire screen that the Moto 360 had and that’s definitely a plus if you’re not a fan of square watches (looking at you Fitbit Iconic).

[via The Verge]