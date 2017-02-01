Last week we saw some high-resolution images of the LG Watch Style leaked, with a rumored retail price of $249. Now Android Police is reporting that a trusted source had said the LG Watch Sport will retail for $349 for a $100 premium for that LTE connection.

The LG Watch Sport is a bit bigger than the LG Watch Style, thanks to a myriad of features packed in that are missing on the much more feminine model of watch. Aside from an LTE connection, the watch also sports an NFC chip for Android Pay, GPS, a heart-rate monitor, all packed inside a 1.38″ display with a 430mAh battery.

Both watches are expected to be unveiled on February 9th.

[Image Credit: TechnoBuffalo]