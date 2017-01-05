There have been some that are suggesting the end of smartwatches as we know it. This has been evidenced by the fact that many popular manufacturers have pulled out from manufacturing new Android Wear smartwatches for the time being. However, there are some that are attempting to bridge the gap between fitness tracker and smartwatch.

We’ve seen manufacturers such as Huawei work on bridging the gap, but nothing has really taken off. Now, Misfit is looking to get into the game with the new Misfit Vapor smartwatch.

The Vapor features a 1.39-inch AMOLED display, 4GB of storage, and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 2100 processor. Misfit is also claiming that the Vapor will be able to last up to 2 days before needing to be recharged.

The Vapor also includes a gyroscope, standalone GPS, microphones, WiFi connectivity, and an optical heart rate monitor. With Misfit having a primary focus on fitness, the Vapor is said to be water resistant up to 50 meters.

Once the Vapor is released, it will be available for $199 and will come in either Jet Black or Rose Gold color options. You can sign up through the Vapor landing page to be notified once the upcoming smartwatch is released.

[Engadget | Misfit]