Mar 23rd, 2017

When Misfit announced their new Vapor smartwatch at CES 2017, the company failed to mention which software it runs. This led us to believe the device might have been using an OS made by Misfit.

But it may have been because they simply weren’t ready to reveal that it’d launch as an Android Wear 2.0 device, news of which was delivered at Baselworld this week.

That makes the $199 smartwatch much more compelling than it originally was. Android Wear 2.0 means it’ll have access to standalone apps as well as the Google Assistant. For that price tag, you’re also getting these advertised features:

  • A stunning 1.39” full round AMOLED display, accentuating a vibrant color palette in 326 pixels per inch
  • An accelerometer, altimeter, gyroscope, optical heart rate sensor, GPS, and microphone to deliver world-class fitness tracking and smartwatch applications straight to the wrist
  • A touch bezel allows users to seamlessly browse Vapor’s menu of watchfaces and applications, and respond to notifications, without obscuring content on the display
  • A Qualcomm® Snapdragon Wear™ 2100 processor and 4GB of memory as well as Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity.
  • Water resistance to 50 meters
  • A durable 44mm satin-finished stainless steel upper casing in Jet Black or Rose Gold

That’s a lot of watch for a sub-$200 price point. The key will be whether its quality will allow it to stand the test of time, but that’s something that will have to be determined after launch. As for that launch, expect it on your wrist sometime this summer.
local_offer    Android Wear   Android Wear 2.0   Misfit   Misfit Vapor   smartwatches  

Further Reading

