Jul 17th, 2017

Everyone on the planet listens to music. It doesn’t matter who you are, there is some type of music for you. Now that we all have personal music devices in our pockets, it’s no surprise that there are so many music apps and services to choose from.

Whether you’re playing local media, streaming from the cloud, or using a subscription service, here are the best music apps for Android right now!

Amazon Music

Amazon Music has tens of millions of songs, curated playlists, and personalized stations. If you already have an Amazon Prime subscription, you get a curated catalog of over two million songs, thousands of playlists, and ad-free listening.

DOWNLOAD: Amazon Music

  • Price: Free
  • In-app Purchases: No
  • Subscription: Yes
  • Rating: 4.2/5

Apple Music

Apple might not be the company of choice for Android fans, but they do have one of the best music services. Apple Music has over 40 million songs with online and offline listening. It also has handpicked playlists, radio stations, and more.

DOWNLOAD: Apple Music

  • Price: Free
  • In-app Purchases: No
  • Subscription: Yes
  • Rating: 3.5/5

Deezer

Deezer is a streaming service and a local music player. One of the big features of Deezer is music discovery. They have music editors and smart technology to help you discover music you’ll love. “Flow” creates a personal soundtrack for you.

DOWNLOAD: Deezer

  • Price: Free
  • In-app Purchases: Yes
  • Subscription: Yes
  • Rating: 4.1/5

Google Play Music

Google Play Music combines all of the common music functions into one app: playing local media, streaming from the cloud, purchasing music, and streaming. Users can upload up to 20,000 of their own songs to the cloud and listen to them anywhere, or get access to the full Google Play library for $10 a month.

DOWNLOAD: Google Play Music

  • Price: Free
  • In-app Purchases: No
  • Subscription: Yes
  • Rating: 3.9/5

iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio is a streaming service that includes many of your local radio stations over the internet. You can also stream sporting events and podcasts. Create personalized music stations based on artists, genres, and your favorite history.

DOWNLOAD: iHeartRadio

  • Price: Free
  • In-app Purchases: Yes
  • Subscription: Yes
  • Rating: 4.7/5

Pandora Radio

Pandora has been around for a long time. A really long time. Still, it is an extremely popular music service. Pandora’s claim to fame is the personalized stations it creates based on your likes and dislikes. After you curate a station for a while it becomes the only thing you want to listen to.

DOWNLOAD: Pandora

  • Price: Free
  • In-app Purchases: Yes
  • Subscription: Yes
  • Rating: 4.4/5

Poweramp

If you have a large library of local media to play, you want tons of control over how it sounds, and the ability to play many file types, this is your app. Poweramp doesn’t have any of the streaming capabilities, but it’s the best music playing app.

DOWNLOAD: Poweramp

  • Price: Free
  • In-app Purchases: No
  • Subscription: No
  • Rating: 4.4/5

Spotify Music

Spotify gives you access to one of the largest music libraries on the planet. In order to get some of the power user features you will need a full subscription. Spotify was one of the first music subscription services to gain mainstream popularity and it’s still king.

DOWNLOAD: Spotify Music

  • Price: Free
  • In-app Purchases: Yes
  • Subscription: Yes
  • Rating: 4.5/5

TuneIn Radio

TuneIn Radio is similar to iHeartRadio. It has music streaming, but also allows you to listen to radio stations over the internet. If you upgrade to premium you can listen to every live NFL, MLB, NBA & NHL game, commercial-free music stations, unlimited audiobooks, and more.

DOWNLOAD: TuneIn Radio

  • Price: Free
  • In-app Purchases: Yes
  • Subscription: Yes
  • Rating: 4.4/5

YouTube Music

YouTube might actually be the most popular music service on the planet, but listening to music with the video app isn’t great. YouTube Music is a dedicated music player for all the music in YouTube’s library. It plays music like a regular music app and is included in Play Music All Access.

DOWNLOAD: YouTube Music

  • Price: Free
  • In-app Purchases: Yes
  • Subscription: Yes
  • Rating: 4.4/5

More Best Apps

The Google Play Store has hundreds of thousands of apps to choose from. This list only scratches the surface. We’ve published numerous “Best Apps” lists for everything from dating to education. Check out the lists below to explore even more!
local_offer    Best Android Apps   Best of Phandroid  

stars Further Reading

How to find an Android phone

Top 5 Apps of the Week

Best Android Weather Apps

Best Waterproof Phones July 2017

Best To-Do List Apps

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vert10 Best Amazon Prime Day Deals
close10 Crazy Deals you SHOULD NOT miss on Amazon today

Amazon Prime Day is going on right now. It’s Amazon’s annual highlight sales event that’s akin to Black Friday, and the deals will be flying all day long. Here are 10 deals you won’t want to miss!

2

more_vertLeaked Galaxy Note 8 glass panel vs S8+
closeThis is what the Galaxy Note 8 display could look like next to the S8+

If you were curious to see how the Galaxy Note 8 display could look when compared against the S8+, a leaked glass panel is providing some insight.

3

more_vertBixby remapping working again
closeDespite Samsung’s efforts, Bixby button remapping is working again

Samsung keeps killing the ability to remap the Bixby button on the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus, but Android users are persistent.

4

more_vertKFC releases limited edition Android phone
closeThis is KFC’s new Android phone [VIDEO]

KFC is no stranger to launching, weird, zany, and occasionally brilliant promos disguised as tech products in China. Now they’re teaming up with Huawei to release a limited edition smartphone in China and it actually doesn’t look half bad.

5

more_vertThe Galaxy Note 8 may have just made an appearance
closeSamsung may have just accidentally tipped the Galaxy Note 8s design

The Samsung Exynos account tweeted an image of an unknown device render, leaving many wondering if this was our first look at the Samsung Galaxy Note 8. However, there are too many questions to confirm this is the real deal.

6

more_vertTop 5 Apps of the Week
close5 Best Android Apps of the Week (July 2017 #2)

Every week, hundreds of new Android apps and games are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff.

7

more_vertSamsung blocks Galaxy S8 Bixby remapping apps AGAIN
closeSamsung blocks Galaxy S8 Bixby remapping apps yet again in latest software update on T-Mobile

When developers found out a way to remap the Bixby button on the Galaxy S8, Samsung blocked it. After creating a workaround, Samsung is up to their old tricks and now that’s been blocked too. Well, only on the T-Mobile variant of the phone.

8

more_vertNokia 8 rumored to be a flagship-tier phone
closeNokia 8 rumored to be a flagship-tier phone

A new report from China suggests the Nokia 8 will be the flagship phone this year. Previous rumors suggested it would be the Nokia 9.

9

more_vertDEAL: Galaxy S8 only $575 on Groupon
closeIf you hurry, you can pick up the Galaxy S8 for $575, S8+ for $675 [DEALS]

If you hurry, you can score a pretty nice deal on the Galaxy S8. Groupon is currently offering the phone for $575, or $675 for the S8+. Not bad.

10

more_vertGoogle Home & Chromecast deal
close[DEAL] Get a Google Home and Chromecast bundle for just $99

Amazon Prime Day is officially upon us, but one of the best deals we’ve seen so far today is on eBay. The official Google Store has a pretty insane deal on the Google Home and 2nd Gen Chromecast Video.