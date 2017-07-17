Everyone on the planet listens to music. It doesn’t matter who you are, there is some type of music for you. Now that we all have personal music devices in our pockets, it’s no surprise that there are so many music apps and services to choose from.

Whether you’re playing local media, streaming from the cloud, or using a subscription service, here are the best music apps for Android right now!

Amazon Music

Amazon Music has tens of millions of songs, curated playlists, and personalized stations. If you already have an Amazon Prime subscription, you get a curated catalog of over two million songs, thousands of playlists, and ad-free listening.

Price: Free

In-app Purchases: No

Subscription: Yes

Rating: 4.2/5

Apple Music

Apple might not be the company of choice for Android fans, but they do have one of the best music services. Apple Music has over 40 million songs with online and offline listening. It also has handpicked playlists, radio stations, and more.

Price: Free

In-app Purchases: No

Subscription: Yes

Rating: 3.5/5

Deezer

Deezer is a streaming service and a local music player. One of the big features of Deezer is music discovery. They have music editors and smart technology to help you discover music you’ll love. “Flow” creates a personal soundtrack for you.

Price: Free

In-app Purchases: Yes

Subscription: Yes

Rating: 4.1/5

Google Play Music

Google Play Music combines all of the common music functions into one app: playing local media, streaming from the cloud, purchasing music, and streaming. Users can upload up to 20,000 of their own songs to the cloud and listen to them anywhere, or get access to the full Google Play library for $10 a month.

Price: Free

In-app Purchases: No

Subscription: Yes

Rating: 3.9/5

iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio is a streaming service that includes many of your local radio stations over the internet. You can also stream sporting events and podcasts. Create personalized music stations based on artists, genres, and your favorite history.

Price: Free

In-app Purchases: Yes

Subscription: Yes

Rating: 4.7/5

Pandora Radio

Pandora has been around for a long time. A really long time. Still, it is an extremely popular music service. Pandora’s claim to fame is the personalized stations it creates based on your likes and dislikes. After you curate a station for a while it becomes the only thing you want to listen to.

Price: Free

In-app Purchases: Yes

Subscription: Yes

Rating: 4.4/5

Poweramp

If you have a large library of local media to play, you want tons of control over how it sounds, and the ability to play many file types, this is your app. Poweramp doesn’t have any of the streaming capabilities, but it’s the best music playing app.

Price: Free

In-app Purchases: No

Subscription: No

Rating: 4.4/5

Spotify Music

Spotify gives you access to one of the largest music libraries on the planet. In order to get some of the power user features you will need a full subscription. Spotify was one of the first music subscription services to gain mainstream popularity and it’s still king.

Price: Free

In-app Purchases: Yes

Subscription: Yes

Rating: 4.5/5

TuneIn Radio

TuneIn Radio is similar to iHeartRadio. It has music streaming, but also allows you to listen to radio stations over the internet. If you upgrade to premium you can listen to every live NFL, MLB, NBA & NHL game, commercial-free music stations, unlimited audiobooks, and more.

Price: Free

In-app Purchases: Yes

Subscription: Yes

Rating: 4.4/5

YouTube Music

YouTube might actually be the most popular music service on the planet, but listening to music with the video app isn’t great. YouTube Music is a dedicated music player for all the music in YouTube’s library. It plays music like a regular music app and is included in Play Music All Access.

Price: Free

In-app Purchases: Yes

Subscription: Yes

Rating: 4.4/5

