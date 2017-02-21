Feb 21st, 2017

The cameras on Android phones are finally up to par with the iPhone. In many cases, they’re better than the iPhone. Camera software is another story. Some phones come with ugly and over complex camera apps that can get in the way of getting the perfect shot. Thankfully, everything in Android can be easily replaced by something better. Here are 10 camera apps that will help you get the perfect shot every time.

Open Camera

Our favorite 3rd-party camera app is the free and open sourced Open Camera. This camera app has everything you could possibly need. It features auto-stabilization and manual controls for everything from white balance, ISO, and exposure. If you’re looking for a camera with more controls, it’s hard to get better than this. Did we mention it’s free?

  • Download: Open Camera
  • Price: Free
  • Rating: 4.3
  • Installs: 5,000,000 – 10,000,000

Google Camera

For a long time, Google Camera was seen as the barebones camera. It was a good replacement for over complicated OEM camera apps. However, Google Camera has gotten more features in the last few years. Auto-HDR mode, slow motion video, burst mode, and of course panorama. It’s great if you want something a little better but still on the simple end.

  • Download: Google Camera
  • Price: Free
  • Rating: 4.0
  • Installs: 10,000,000 – 50,000,000

Manual Camera

Manuel Camera was the first app to take advantage of the new camera2 API in Android Lollipop. It has remained one of the best camera apps for manual controls for focus, shutter speed, white balance, ISO, exposure, and more. Manual Camera also supports RAW capture. Despite the long list of controls, the app is still very easy to use.

  • Download: Manual Camera
  • Price: $2.99
  • Rating: 3.8
  • Installs: 50,000 – 100,000

Camera FV-5

Camera FV-5 is another app that’s known for great manual controls. It has everything you’d expect: focus, white balance, exposure, shutter speed, and more. FV-5 supports RAW, lossless PNG, JPEG, and RGB histogram so you can do whatever you want with the photos after they’re taken.

  • Download: Camera FV-5
  • Price: Free
  • Rating: 4.0
  • Installs: 10,000,000 – 50,000,000

Camera JB+

If you want to go back to the days of Android Jelly Bean, Camera JB+ is a remake of the stock app from those days. Despite being a remake of an old camera, it has all the modern necessities. 4K video capture, panorama, burst mode, live effects, and more. Check out the dev for more apps from old Android versions.

  • Download: Camera JB+
  • Price: Free
  • Rating: 4.1
  • Installs: 10,000 – 50,000

ProShot

ProShot is a rare app that made its claim to fame on Windows Phone before Android. It’s here now and it’s one of the best camera apps for pro users. You can customize aspect ratios, compression levels, save RAW files, take group shots on a timer, burst shots, or time-lapse videos. All these pro features cost a pro price tag.

  • Download: ProShot
  • Price: $3.99
  • Rating: 3.8
  • Installs: 10,000 – 50,000

Camera MX

Camera MX is an older app, sir, but it checks out. It still receives steady updates. The app features scene modes, support for 16:9 aspect ration, Live Shot mode, and a ton of tools to adjust photos after they’ve been taken. It doesn’t have manual controls like a lot of the other apps in this list, but it makes up for it with editing tools.

  • Download: Camera MX
  • Price: Free
  • Rating: 4.3
  • Installs: 10,000,000 – 50,000,000

DSLR Camera Pro

With a name like “DSLR Camera Pro” you would expect some pretty hardcore camera features. It has all the manual controls you would expect, including ISO, white balance, exposure compensation, and a live RGB histogram. One of the coolest features is a two-stage shutter button, which allows you to focus before taking the photo. Just like a physical shutter button on a real camera.

  • Download: DSLR Camera Pro
  • Price: $2.99
  • Rating: 3.9
  • Installs: 10,000 – 50,000

A Better Camera

As the name implies, this app aims to be “A Better Camera.” It does this with a variety of “modes,” including burst, best shot, single shot, night mode, preshot, HDR, and many more. It’s very easy to quickly switch the mode before taking a photo. You don’t have to fiddle with sliders and dials.

  • Download: A Better Camera
  • Price: Free
  • Rating: 4.1
  • Installs: 1,000,000 – 5,000,000

Cardboard Camera

Last on our list is a fun app that works with Google Cardboard and virtual reality headsets. Google Camera allows you to easily take a 360-degree panorama (not a full photo sphere). You can record audio while taking the photo, which makes it feel like a living moment when you view it later on. Very cool for saving memories.

  • Download: Cardboard Camera
  • Price: Free
  • Rating: 4.3
  • Installs: 1,000,000 – 5,000,000

