Email is one part of the internet that almost everyone uses. Young or old, you probably have an email account to your name. Smartphones have made it incredibly easy to keep up with email. There are literally thousands of different apps and services that you can use to stay on top of your inbox.

Whether you’re a person that uses email a few times a week, or a busy executive that gets hundreds of emails a day, here are the best email apps available for Android right now!

Alto – Get Control

Alto puts all of your email accounts in one place and works similarly to Inbox by Gmail. You can see all your attachments in one place, or all your flight schedules, photos, etc. The dashboard shows you important stuff at a glance. Emails can be snoozed for later and Alto works with Alexa.

DOWNLOAD: Alto

  • Price: Free
  • In-app Purchases: No
  • Contains Ads: No
  • Rating: 4.5/5

Aqua Mail – Flexible & Powerful

Aqua Mail is great for personal and corporate email accounts. It works with many email providers and hosted accounts. There are several widgets to choose from to keep you up to date without opening the app. Aqua Mail is very customizable and has a rich text editor for emails.

DOWNLOAD: Aqua Mail

  • Price: Free
  • In-app Purchases: No
  • Contains Ads: No
  • Rating: 4.5/5

Blue Mail – Beautifully Productive

Blue Mail is a universal email client that works with an unlimited number of accounts. You can set up Quiet Hours and custom sounds so you only get notified when you want. Notifications can be customized for each account. Emails can be snoozed for later and smart conversations make replying easy.

DOWNLOAD: Blue Mail

  • Price: Free
  • In-app Purchases: No
  • Contains Ads: No
  • Rating: 4.6/5

Gmail – Old Reliable

Google has been consistently improving the Gmail app for years now. Whether you’re getting hundreds of emails a day, or just a couple, the Gmail app works great. Since it’s pre-installed on most phones, you probably already use it. Luckily, it’s so good there isn’t much reason to install anything else.

DOWNLOAD: Gmail

  • Price: Free
  • In-app Purchases: No
  • Contains Ads: No
  • Rating: 4.3/5

Inbox by Gmail – Organized for You

Inbox by Gmail treats email in a very different way than the regular Gmail app. It attempts to organize your mail for you, and only notify you of emails it thinks you’ll care about. It’s a hands-off approach that a lot of people appreciate. Once you spend some time training it, Inbox can really clean up your messy email.

DOWNLOAD: Inbox by Gmail

  • Price: Free
  • In-app Purchases: No
  • Contains Ads: No
  • Rating: 4.2/5

K-9 Mail – Open Source

K-9 Mail has been around since Android 1.5 Cupcake, and it’s still thriving as a very popular email app. It’s an open-source email app with features such as search, IMAP push email, multi-folder sync, flagging, filing, signatures, bcc-self, PGP, mail on SD card, much more. Since it’s open sourced, you can pitch in and make it even better.

DOWNLOAD: K-9 Mail

  • Price: Free
  • In-app Purchases: No
  • Contains Ads: No
  • Rating: 4.2/5

Microsoft Outlook – Stay Focused

Microsoft Outlook has improved a lot in recent years. It has a great design with simple swipe gestures to manage emails. The powerful “Focused inbox” automatically brings important emails to the top. Outlook also integrates with your calendar, cloud storage, and many other accounts.

DOWNLOAD: Outlook

  • Price: Free
  • In-app Purchases: No
  • Contains Ads: No
  • Rating: 3.9/5

Newton Mail – Still Magic

Newton Mail was formerly known as “CloudMagic.” This app works with many of the popular email services. It also integrates with a ton of popular services, such as Wunderlist, Todoist, Evernote, OneNote, Trello, and more. The UI is very clean and easy to use, plus it has great Android Wear support.

DOWNLOAD: Newton Mail

  • Price: Free
  • In-app Purchases: Yes
  • Contains Ads: No
  • Rating: 4/5

Nine Mail – Be Secure

Nine is a great email app if security is a high priority for you. It doesn’t use a server or cloud storage. Nine supports Exchange ActiveSync with Outlook. The only downside to Nine is the price. It’s free to download, but does cost money to use. Business customers may still want to try Nine.

DOWNLOAD: Nine Mail

  • Price: Free
  • In-app Purchases: Yes
  • Contains Ads: No
  • Rating: 4.5/5

TypeApp – Unified

TypeApp uses a unified inbox to put all of your mail accounts in one place. Smart Clusters is a feature that automatically combines relevant emails into a single spot. You can snooze emails for later and set reminders. TypeApp also supports Exchange ActiveSync for Outlook users.

DOWNLOAD:TypeApp

  • Price: Free
  • In-app Purchases: No
  • Contains Ads: No
  • Rating: 4.6/5

