Jul 12th, 2017

Keeping track of everything in your life can be a tall task. Everybody has a million different things going on these days. The right app can be a powerful tool in getting your life organized. To-do list and task manager apps are a dime a dozen in the Play Store. So many different integrations, philosophies, and price points. It can be hard to know where to even start.

Whether you’re trying to make a simple grocery list or keep track of your work responsibilities for the next month, here are the best to do apps for Android right now!

Any.do

Any.do is a minimal to-do list app that has an integrated calendar. It syncs with the cloud and is available on pretty much any platform you can imagine. Any.do  allows you to collaborate with others by sharing lists and assigning tasks. The calendar makes it super easy to see when things are due. Any.do looks very simple, but it’s actually incredibly powerful.

DOWNLOAD: Any.do

  • Price: Free
  • In-app Purchases: Yes
  • Contains Ads: Yes
  • Rating: 4.5/5

CloudTasks

CloudTasks is a to-do app that works with Google Tasks. You can enter tasks with CloudTasks and they’ll be available anywhere you can access Google Tasks. You can use natural phrases, such as “feed the dog at 5pm,” and the AI will automatically format it into a to-do. CloudTasks adds enhanced functionality like priorities, notifications, reminders, and recurring tasks to GTasks.

DOWNLOAD: CloudTasks

  • Price: Free
  • In-app Purchases: Yes
  • Contains Ads: No
  • Rating: 4.3/5

Google Keep

You might think of Google Keep as a note-taking app, but it can also be used as a to-do list. All you have to do is create a list with the checklist feature. One of the coolest features of Keep is the ability to create location-based reminders. You can have a to-do list pop up whenever you need it the most. If you’re already using Keep for notes, you might as well use it for lists too.

DOWNLOAD: Google Keep

  • Price: Free
  • In-app Purchases: No
  • Contains Ads: No
  • Rating: 4.4/5

GTasks

GTasks is a classic app for Google Tasks. It’s a simple and efficient app that can be customized to your liking. GTasks can set reminders, share tasks with friends, and syncs everything to your Google account. You can sort tasks in a number of different ways and create subtasks for even more. Tasks can be organized into lists so you can keep everything organized.

DOWNLOAD: GTasks

  • Price: Free
  • In-app Purchases: Yes
  • Contains Ads: Yes
  • Rating: 4.4/5

Microsoft To-Do

Microsoft discontinued Wunderlist in April 2017 (otherwise it would be on this list). In its place, Microsoft released their own to-do list app. Microsoft To-Do is not as feature-rich as Wunderlist was, but it’s still a nice app. You can organize your day with To-Do’s smart Suggestions and complete the most important tasks or chores you need to get done, every day.

DOWNLOAD: Microsoft To-Do

  • Price: Free
  • In-app Purchases: No
  • Contains Ads: No
  • Rating: 3.5/5

Remember the Milk

Remember the Milk is another classic to-do app that has been around for a while. The name suggests it’s for groceries, but this app can do much more than that. The idea is to get things out of your head as fast as possible and let the app remember for you. Share your lists and give tasks to others to get things done faster. Search your tasks and notes, and save your favorite searches as Smart Lists.

DOWNLOAD: Remember the Milk

  • Price: Free
  • In-app Purchases: No
  • Contains Ads: No
  • Rating: 4.4/5

Tasks (Astrid clone)

Astrid was a popular to-do app back in the day, but Yahoo shut it down a few years ago. “Tasks” is straight up billed as an Astrid clone. It’s a free and open source to-do app based on the same code as Astrid. The app includes Astrid’s flexible task recurrence, dynamic lists using custom filters, Google Task synchronization, and much more.

DOWNLOAD: Tasks: Astrid To-Do List Clone

  • Price: Free
  • In-app Purchases: Yes
  • Contains Ads: No
  • Rating: 4.4/5

TickTick

If you’re looking for something similar to Wunderlist, TickTick is very close. TickTick is a simple and effective to-do list app that helps you make schedules, manage time, remind about deadlines and organize your life. It has pretty much all of the same features as Wunderlist, plus you can import all of your old lists.

DOWNLOAD: TickTick

  • Price: Free
  • In-app Purchases: Yes
  • Contains Ads: No
  • Rating: 4.5/5

Todoist

Todoist is one of the biggest names in the to-do game. You can add, complete, and re-schedule tasks from your phone and pretty much any other device you have. Todist also supports an offline mode for those times when you need your list off the grid. Todoist also has a points system so you can make goals and track your productivity.

DOWNLOAD: Todoist

  • Price: Free
  • In-app Purchases: Yes
  • Contains Ads: No
  • Rating: 4.4/5

WeDo

WeDo is a simple to-do list app that excels at helping you get stuff done with other people. You can create groups and then create lists and tasks inside of those groups. Features that a lot of apps charge for, like assiging tasks and repeating tasks, are free in WeDo. It’s easy to use and has a bright and colorful beautiful design.

DOWNLOAD: WeDo

  • Price: Free
  • In-app Purchases: No
  • Contains Ads: No
  • Rating: N/A

