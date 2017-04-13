We don’t often get treated to Google events for announcements, with the recent phone and tablet launches being the only opportunity out of any I/O-related affairs.

But we’re getting one next week for… wait for it… Google Earth! That’s right, on April 18th, Google will have a big announcement for Google Earth, good timing, that, considering Earth Day is just 4 days after that.

We can’t be certain what Google is set to announce but to have an entire event dedicated to it means it has to be something pretty special. We could see an overhauled Google Earth experience that includes deeper integration with Google Maps. We’re also pretty sure that Google may announce Google Earth VR for Daydream after giving it a Vive-exclusive launch last year.

Whatever it may be, we’ll find out in the days to come. What do you think it could be?

[via Engadget]