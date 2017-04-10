Apr 10th, 2017

Last month, it was revealed that Google is preparing to launch support for multiple user accounts on Google Home. This feature is necessary for users who have family members all wishing to use the Google Home and Google Assistant for their own respective accounts.

It seems we’re close to seeing that functionality as a message stating the feature has arrived is starting to appear in the Google Home app. Unfortunately, it seems this message is being shown in error as the actual functionality has yet to appear.

With that, we’re still not sure how smooth this will work. Will it be voice-activated? If so, can Google Assistant tell who is talking by the sound of their voice or will users have to specify who they are by giving a name? If not, how is the account switching handled? A toggle in the Google Home app? That’d be a little clunky.

But hey, it’d be better than nothing. A whole new week means a whole new slate of potential updates for Google’s apps, and with this latest development we’re hoping Google Home is on that list.

[via The Verge]
local_offer    Google   Google Assistant   Google Home  

stars Further Reading

Google taps LG for flexible OLED panels

Verizon's Pixels get Android 7.1.2

Google Search gets screenshot editing

Daydream View picks up new features

YouTube TV is now available

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertHTC U Specs and Info leak
closeNew HTC U Ocean specs and details leak

Yesterday we got a good look at the HTC U Ocean, but now we’re being treated to a ton more info about its specs and how its unique Edge Sensor works.

2

more_vertGalaxy S8+ survives multiple face-down drop tests [VIDEO]
closeWatch the Samsung Galaxy S8+ survive an onslaught of face-down drops [VIDEO]

Just because the phone is covered mostly in glass doesn’t mean the Galaxy S8+ is fragile. Watch as the S8 survives multiple face-down drops while the iPhone 7 Plus completely falls apart.

3

more_vertGalaxy S8 ad highlights Infinity Display
closeSamsung’s latest Galaxy S8 ad highlights Infinity Display’s best advantage, fails to address its worst flaw

Samsung is making a big deal about the Samsung Galaxy S8’s Infinity Display, so much so that it’s the standout feature in almost all its ads, even when they don’t mean for it to be. That’s not a bad thing, though, because it really is pretty nice. The latest Galaxy S8 ad shows how the …

4

more_vertTop 5 Apps & Games - April 7
closeTop 5 Android Apps & Games of the Week (April 7, 2017)

Every week, hundreds of Android apps and games are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff.

5

more_vertMoto G5 Plus vs Honor 6X vs Blade V8 Pro [CAMERA COMPARISON]
closeMoto G5 Plus vs Honor 6X vs Blade V8 Pro [CAMERA COMPARISON]

With the Blade V8 Pro and Honor 6X receiving high marks in our reviews, the Moto G5 Plus is going up against some pretty stiff competition. To help make the buying decision easier on you, we’re comparing one of the most important hardware features — the camera — in our photo shootout.

6

more_vertVideo: Galaxy S8 drop test
closeYou’ll want to buy a case for your Galaxy S8 after seeing this drop test

Someone decided to take the Samsung Galaxy S8 and put it through a drop test. The results will make you want to buy a case ASAP.

7

more_vertSony Xperia XZs launches in the US
closeSony Xperia XZs is now available in the US

Those looking to purchase Sony’s latest and greatest should turn their eyes to Amazon right now. The US unlocked model of the Sony Xperia XZs is now available at the online retailer.

8

more_vertSprint Note 5 gets Nougat
closeSprint’s Galaxy Note 5 is now getting Android 7.0 Nougat

Folks rocking the Sprint Samsung Galaxy Note 5 will want to be on the lookout for an OTA to hit their phone. It’s Nougat!

9

more_vertYou can remap the Galaxy S8's Bixby button using this free app
closeThis free app lets you remap the Galaxy S8’s physical Bixby button to launch whatever you like

Not everybody is a fan of the Galaxy S8’s virtual assistant. Dubbed Bixby, the assistant gets its own dedicated physical button to summon the app, but someone found it’s easy to remap it using a free app.

10

more_vertMoto G5 Plus photo and video samples [GALLERY]
closeThe Moto G5 Plus camera: photo and video samples [GALLERY]

The Moto G5 Plus is one of the best affordable Android phones you can buy, but how well can it take a photo? Check out our gallery for sample photos and video.